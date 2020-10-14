October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and also Physical Therapy Month. Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with breast cancer, and experienced side effects from breast cancer surgery or radiation treatments?
Physical therapy can be very beneficial and should be considered for patients who have had breast cancer surgery, including lumpectomy, mastectomy, lymph node removal, and/or radiation treatment. These surgeries often come with side effects such as pain, nerve pain, limited mobility, lymphedema (swelling), and/or excessive scar tissue.
After undergoing breast cancer surgery, reconstruction, and/or radiation therapy, the patient may find it difficult and painful to lift or move the arm above the head or behind the back. This could be limited due to pain of using the arm or chest muscles. Breast cancer surgery may cause tightness in the chest, underarm, and shoulder muscles. This muscle tightness will affect functional movements of that arm, and even affect breathing patterns with lack of lung expansion. These muscles become shortened and weak, and could cause chronic pain if not addressed by physical therapy.
Lymphedema can occur when lymph nodes have been removed or damaged by cancer surgery and/or radiation therapy. This lymphedema can cause swelling due to the buildup of lymph fluid, the clear fluid that helps our body remove waste. Lymphedema can be quite uncomfortable, tight feeling, and even painful. Over time, this lymphedema could cause infections. Physical or occupational therapy may help reduce swelling and pain by moving the lymph fluid back into the lymph system.
Physical therapy can incorporate a safe, appropriate therapy and exercise regimen, and manual interventions to help restore pain-free, functional movement patterns. Therapy could also address any post-surgical scarring that may be affecting movements or that are hypersensitive to the touch.
Do not start an exercise program without consulting with your physician first. Your surgeon or family physician can prescribe physical/occupational therapy as needed.
