We’re in the midst of summertime. Most kids have been home for an exceptionally long period of time due to the current pandemic, and many have likely resorted to eating whatever leftover packaged and processed snacks they can find. It’s too much work to prepare healthy snacks and treats for the kids every day…or is it?
Healthy snacks can actually be very simple to make! Fruits, raw vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products are great options. Protein foods such as hardboiled eggs and peanut butter are good as well. When it comes to your kids, think of snacks as mini-meals to help provide nutrients and energy they need for growth and development.
Try some of these smart summertime snacks.
Cracker Sandwiches
Sandwich a small slice of lean turkey and a small square of low-fat cheese between two whole wheat crackers.
Fruit Parfait
Add your child’s favorite fruit to a container of yogurt. Then top with their favorite wholegrain cereal.
Banana Treat
Peal a banana and roll it in low-fat yogurt and crushed cereal. Freeze it!
Strawberry Surprise
Roll strawberries in yogurt and freeze.
Fruit Buffet
Fill an empty ice cube tray with a variety of different sliced fruits and vegetables so your child has many options.
Ants on a Log
Fill celery with peanut butter or almond butter and top with a few raisins.
Smoothie
Let your child choose his or her favorite fruits. Then add them to a blender with low-fat milk and ice. Blend until smooth.
Dippin’ Sticks
Cut peppers, cucumbers, carrots, or other vegetables into sticks. Offer a low-fat dip or dressing on the side.