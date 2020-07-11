Summer is here and families are trying to find balance in their lives as activities increase. It is easy to push exercise to the side to make time for everything else you need to squeeze into the day.
If you can’t make time for your full workout routine, then why waste time on doing anything at all, right? Wrong.
Even small amounts of physical activity are better than nothing, yet many people resort to the “all or nothing” mindset. If you don’t have time for a one-hour workout at the gym after work, at least try to squeeze in a 15-minute walk on your lunch break. Are kids’ activities keeping you from “me time” in the evenings? Try waking up just 20 minutes earlier for some physical activity to get your day started. Exercise helps to improve your cardiovascular health, improve muscle strength, reduce body fat, lower blood pressure, and balance cholesterol levels, among other things.
Find 30 minutes, 15 minutes, or even just 5 minutes at a time to add a little physical activity to your day. Remember, something is better than nothing at all!