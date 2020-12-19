HAZLETON – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter is pleased to announce that they have received a $3,600 grant from the Miccio Foundation.
The Miccio Foundation was established in 2000 by Dr. Ursula Delworth, a professor of counseling psychology at The University of Iowa. The foundation is named after her first cat. It supports projects that address the well-being of animals in Iowa. Since 2001, they have awarded nearly $953,655 in grant monies.
This year’s grant to the Otter Creek Animal Shelter will be used to fence the dog isolation area.
“The shelter would like to thank the Miccio Foundation for their continued support,” said Ronda Reid of Otter Creek Animal Shelter.
Visit www.ottercreekanimalshelter.org or Buchanan County Animal Shelter on Facebook for more information on volunteering, pet adoptions, or donations.