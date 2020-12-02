INDEPENDENCE – A committee recently launched a new fundraising campaign, through the Mustang Foundation, Inc., to help fund enhancements to Mustang Way Park, the home of Independence baseball and softball. The fundraising committee is securing private donations, in-kind gifts, and other non-cash assets to cover the costs of various improvements.
The campaign recently received donations from several local businesses, including a $5,000 donation from Roberts & Eddy, P.C., a $1,000 donation from Ryan Pharmacy, a $1,000 donation from Boubin Tire and Automotive, and $2,500 from Cy & Charley’s.
To date, the committee has raised just over $70,000! If the $100,000 fundraising goal is met, these projects will be completed by spring of 2021.
Mustang Way Park is already a state-of-the-art baseball and softball facility. Due to increased attendance and use of the facilities in recent years, the fundraising committee is looking to add additional spectator seating, sun screens, batting cages, and a larger utility shed. Signage will also be added to display team and individual records and accomplishments.
If you are interested in making a donation to the campaign, please contact Matt Miller (baseball coach), Jordon Pilcher (softball coach), or Dewey Hupke.
The Mustang Foundation, Inc. is organized exclusively for the charitable, educational, and scientific purposes which benefit or support extracurricular activities of the Independence Community School District. A 13-person board, appointed in staggered terms by the Independence Community School District board of education, governs the foundation. Questions regarding the foundation may be directed to board member and treasurer Rob Robinson at 319-334-7181 or rob.robinson@bankiowa.com.