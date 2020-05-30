AMES – Students from area schools have been recognized for their creative writing skills by the Iowa Reading Association.
Every fall, the Iowa Reading Association, a group of volunteer literacy educators from across Iowa, sponsors creative writing contests for short stories and poetry. The contest is open to Iowa students in kindergarten through grade 12.
The compositions are first judged at a district level. Three places are recognized in each of the 13 (K-12) entry categories. Manuscripts that are selected as first place at the local level advance to the state competition, where three poems and three short stories are recognized in each of the grade levels.
First-place winners at the state level and their teachers are invited to attend the Young Authors Celebration during the Iowa Reading Association’s annual conference usually held in June in Ames, where they are recognized and honored at a reception. However, due to health concerns relating to large group gatherings with the coronavirus, the summer conference has been cancelled.
Congratulatory letters and certificates were mailed to all winners at each level. First-, second-, and third-place state winners have been posted on the Iowa Reading Association website.
The following are area winners from the Eastern Iowa Reading Council (ERIC).
Poetry
Results follow indicate place, grade, student name, title of poem, and school.
2 / 3 / Adam Carey and Wyatt Junk / “Scared to Death” / St. John School
1 / 4 / Lydia Beyer / “Color Canvas” / East Buchanan
3 / 5 / Matthew Loomis / “AmEIRCa: What It Stands For” / Independence
2 / 10 / Ashlyn Martin / “Mankind” / Independence
1 / 11 / Lila Miller / “Older Sibling-Younger Sibling” / East Buchanan
3 / 12 / Rachel Sornson / “You and Me” / East Buchanan
Short Story
3 / 4 / Maya Jensen / “Macadamia and Pepper” / St. John School
3 / 10 / Kayden Beyer / “My Forest” / East Buchanan
2 / 11 / Jazlyn Smith / “Luna’s Legacy” / Independence
About the Authors
Mathew Loomis took first place in 4th grade last year at state.
Maya Jensen’s inspiration came from real life. “A young girl, named Macadamia, only wants one thing that has been denied to her in this world, a puppy,” shed Maya. “Her father won’t let her get a puppy until, one day, Pepper jumps into her arms, showing she was meant for her.”
Jazlyn Smith said, “My story is about a girl named Hazel whose younger sister, Luna, died. Hazel was so wrapped up in missing her sister that she forgot to go out and live. Luna had written a letter to Hazel saying that the other children on her hospital floor had been struggling with money for treatments. Hazel worked with her community to raise funds for these families by using the name Luna’s Legacy for their project.
“My inspiration came from knowing others who struggle with money for treatments,” said Jazlyn. “Many medicines cost quite a lot, and not everyone can afford medical necessities.”
Last year, Jazlyn took third place for poetry among 10th graders.
Lydia Beyer’s poem, “Color Canvas,” is about a blank canvas, someone struggling to paint, and then finally being inspired with an idea.
“I really didn’t know what to write, but I love art, so I thought I will write about that,” said Lydia. “I was thinking how people start, they are just staring at a white canvas and not sure where to start. You can’t have a story ending with a blank canvas, so you have to add a splash of color.”
As a side note, Lydia’s sister Lindsay was second in the state for poetry last year in 6th grade.
Rachel Sornson said, “My poem started as an activity in my creative writing class. It evolved through many drafts. It is about a very turbulent relationship, and the poem expresses both points of view. As with all poetry, it provokes strong emotion.”
For more information on the Iowa Reading Association or the creative writing contest (short stories and poetry), visit www.iowareading.org.