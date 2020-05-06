INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, June 13, which is a month later than planned pre-COVID-19. Come see us every Saturday at the Mill from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. We are looking forward to an exciting, fun, and food-filled season.
The market will appear different this year. The Independence Farmers Market board of directors is implementing Governor Kim Reynolds’ directives that will assist the market to be as safe as possible. We are committed to the safety and welfare of our customers and vendors.
See the Guidance for Farmers Markets in its entirety as a sidebar to this article.
On opening day, you will be able to purchase farm products and food – including fresh vegetables, eggs, meat, homemade baked goods, and even dog treats. The board hopes that craft vendors will be able to join us shortly.
The Independence Farmer Market will continue to offer great products and expand to include more vendors as restrictions are pulled back. Entertainment, to start off, will not be included.
A big thank-you goes to LACES for once again wanting to sponsor the second Saturday series of live music. Watch the market’s Facebook page for upcoming additions and information (www.facebook.com/indeefarmersmarket) or check out the web page at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/farmersmarket.
For more information, contact Roxanne Fuller at Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, 319-334-7161 or rrfuller@iastate.edu. Email if you would like a vendor registration form. It is $50 for the season or $10 for a one-time presence.