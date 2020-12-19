INDEPENDENCE – Because of COVID-19, this year the St. Pius X Knights of Columbus Council 4332 of Independence decided to make a monetary donation to the Independence Area Food Pantry instead of gathering together to make and deliver food boxes.
“We felt this year we wanted to keep our members and the recipients safe,” said John Evers of the local council. “We wanted to keep the close contact down.”
Through council donations, anonymous donors, and a gift from the Youth Sports Foundation, the council was able to present a check to Jan Rowland, food pantry director, in the amount of $800.
“Although we enjoy the fellowship of working together on this every year,” said Evers, ”we understand the pantry has greater buying power.”
According to Rowland, the number of food pantry clients is up, but has not spiked. The pantry has been able to obtain food and keep up with demand.
She also has been limiting close contact among volunteers and with the public. She reminds the public that no matter the item, food or non-food donations can only be accepted on Tuesdays and Fridays because of limited space, and everything received must be quarantined for 48 hours.
The current donation wishlist includes several personal hygiene items such as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, diapers, and cleaning supplies. Thanks to a couple of toilet paper drives, she says the TP supply is good for now.
Online monetary donations made be made through their PayPal account at paypal.com/us/
fundraiser/charity/1695127. Checks may be sent to the pantry at 201 2nd Avenue NE.
For more donation information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, contact the food pantry at 319-334-2451 or follow the Independence Area Food Pantry page on Facebook.