INDEPENDENCE – To mark National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, which was May 12 – 18, 2021, members of the Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 recognized members of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Independence Police Department for all they do for area citizens.
Officers in each department received an individual gift bag and a card. The gift bags contained a bottle of flavored water and a variety of snacks, given as a token to express the auxiliary’s appreciation for the important work the officers do.
Accepting the gift bags on behalf of the sheriff’s office was Sheriff Scott Buzynski. Officers Kayla Cornwell and Logan Ludovissy accepted on behalf of the police department.
The auxiliary members expressed their appreciation for what the officers do, and the officers were grateful for the gift bags and the sentiments expressed.