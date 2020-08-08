INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Post 30 in Independence recently honored longtime members and the 100th anniversary of its post.
According to veteran Kermit Abshire, post adjutant and historian, the Capt. Edward M. Sheehan Post was issued a temporary charter on June 13, 1919, and officially founded on June 30. Capt. Sheehan was the first Buchanan County man to die in service. A permanent charter was issued on August 13, 1920.
In 1949, new incorporation papers changed the name of the post to Sheehan-Tidball Post 0030.
The June 30, 1919, organizational meeting was arranged by Horace Willey, chairman, and assisted by Paul Miller and Clyde Marinus. The following officers were selected:
- Post Commander Shrouds Rogers
- Vice Commander Dr. F.F. Agnew
- Adjutant R.J. Soener
- Finance Officer Harris Parker
- Historian Eugene Laurer
- Chaplain Chas Raffuf
Charter members were R.J. Soener, Wilbur T. Ryan, Fred F. Agnew, Horace B. Willey, Arthur S. Plane, Charles A. Baker, Roy Esch, Verne V. Wheeler, Clyde S. Marinus, Arlee G.W. Blank, Gaynor Stonebraker, Donald I. Kimball, L.M. Lane, Ralph Lane, and Frank McIntire.
Current Post 30 Officers include:
- Post Commander Bob Hocken
- First Vice Commander John Logan
- Adjutant Kermit Abshire
- Finance Officer Richard Weber
- Historian Kermit Abshire
- Chaplain Jerry DeMuth
Veterans in longtime continuous membership in “Good Standing” with the American Legion were also recognized. Among the those with memberships of 20-plus years are Bruce Rosene (20), Richard Wiese (30), Richard Dillon (30), Bob Hughes (30), and Mike Smock (45).
The post is in the middle of selling raffle tickets. Proceeds from the raffle will be used to sponsor American Legion activities, such as Boys State, Americanism programs, a flag essay contest, children and youth programs, national security, membership and other post activities, public relations, legislative advocacy, and various financial support initiatives benefitting veterans in need.
Prizes include:
- 1958 fully restored John Deere 420 tractor ($5,000 value)
- Henry Rifle Lever Action, Silver Boy .22 cal. (~$500 value)
- Lunch for one year for any student ($461 value)
- Weekend getaway in Dubuque plus $100
- 4 x 4 ft. barn quilt
- Five $100 gift cards to area stores
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased in various locations, including downtown at the former Nickelback Redemption parking lot, or by contacting veterans Bob Hocken at 319-361-7591 or Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Winning tickets will be drawn at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at Heartland Acres. Need not be present to win.