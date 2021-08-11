INDEPENDENCE – In 1917, Chicago business leader Melvin Jones decided he wanted to do more for his community. With his own business group, he reached out to other regional business clubs about creating a new organization. At a meeting in June of that year, they settled on using “International Association of Lions Clubs.”
A national convention was held later that year, and they adopted a constitution, by-laws, and an emblem, the lion. Some say the lion was chosen because it represented fidelity – it stood for loyalty to a friend, loyalty to a principle, loyalty to a duty, and loyalty to a trust. Other sources claim “Lions” was an acronym for “Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nations’ Safety.”
The Lions motto today, “We Serve,” has its roots from the very beginning as well. As consistently the largest service organization in the world, they oversee several programs, including sight conservation (started from a challenge from Helen Keller in 1925), hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, youth outreach, international relations, and environmental issues.
In August 1931, 20 similarly minded local men united to form the Independence Lions Club. Ninety years later, that number has nearly doubled. They still believe in “We Serve” by doing good in the community. They raise funds to support local and international needs. They collect glasses and hearing aids to be cleaned, re-conditioned, and redistributed. They perform eye scans on children through the Iowa Lions Kidsight program. They maintain Freeman Park, and support the Independence Area Food Pantry, Buchanan County Senior Center, and other local nonprofit entities.
To celebrate their longevity, the local Lions Club recently gathered at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds open air pavilion for a meal, music, and fellowship. They took time to recognize members for leadership shown over the past year as well as several decades. They also inducted a new member.
Iowa District Governor 9NE Stephen Becker presided over the ceremony of accepting new member Mary Weber into the Independence Lions Club. Also participating was her sponsor, Lion Chris Waring.
Becker then presented Club President Zach Boss a certificate acknowledging the club’s 90 years of service.
Speakers included Independence Mayor Bonita Davis, Tim Kemmerer of the Independence Area Food Pantry, and Lion Ronald Duffe, past international director. Lion Ron is a first cousin to the late Richard Booth, a long-time member of the Independence Lions.
After his speech, Lion Ron presented certificates of appreciation from the International Lions Club president. In attendance for the honor were Lion Wilbur Nielsen (62 years of service) and Lion Harold Freeman (47 years). Also recognized were Lion Ron Wegner (49 years) and Lion Gary Short (48 years). Lion Ron did point out that it wasn’t until 1987 that women were allowed to be members, so in the near future the gender balance of longevity awards will come into play.
An award presented not based on time, but for service, was the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. The award is the highest recognition from the Lions Clubs International Foundation and given to members who have rendered outstanding community services. This year’s recipient was Lion Marilyn Freeman, who is also a past district governor.
The next awards presented were the Warren Coleman Honorary Awards. Recipients included Zach Boss, Harold Freeman, Marilyn Freeman, Donna Harms, and Luc Gray. Each award represents a contribution of $1,000 to the Iowa Lions Foundation. It was created in 1988 at an Iowa Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation meeting and named for long-serving treasurer and Past District Governor Warren Coleman of Oskaloosa.
The final award of the event was Lion of the Year. It was given to Lion Ron Giddings for outstanding service to the community.
The meal for the event was prepared by the Buchanan County Cattleman’s Association. Entertainment was provided by Mr. Nick and the Bruce Bearinger Band.
Current Club President Zach Boss was pleased with the turnout and the number of dignitaries from across the state in attendance.
“Ninety years is a remarkable milestone,” he said. “We’re looking forward to the 100th anniversary.
Membership in a Lions club is by invitation; however, the Independence Lions Club has an open invitation policy. So, if you’re interested in becoming a member of the Independence Lions Club and want to follow in the tradition of “We Serve,” contact any member or Lion Harold Freeman (club membership chair) at 319-361-0509 for more information.