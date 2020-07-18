INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Police Department recently welcomed a new officer and promoted another.
Captain Brian Lau
Patrol Officer Lau has been promoted to patrol captain to replace Captain Brian Brinkema, who left earlier this year to pursue another position.
Originally from Oelwein, Lau faced a big decision when graduating from high school.
“I had a strong interest in pursuing three different careers,” he said, “accounting, dentistry, or law enforcement. After a lot of thought, I decided to pursue a career in law enforcement for a few key reasons. Ever since I was young, I had always had a goal-driven personality and a desire to work helping people. When I thought of all the factors, I decided law enforcement was the best choice since I could work outside and not be stuck inside for all my shifts or sitting at a desk for eight hours a day. Also, I realized that every day has the potential to be different in this career unlike the other choices.”
Captain Lau started his career in New Hampton in August 1999 after graduating from Hawkeye Community College. In 2001, he accepted a position with the Independence Police Department just a week after 9/11.
“I decided to go for the captain’s position because of once again my goal-driven and helping personality,” he said. “Not only do I care for the residents of Independence, but I also care greatly for the department I work for and the patrol staff that I work with and now have command over. I felt like I could offer a lot of good direction to the members of our department as well as work hard for them in making their job easier. In my eyes, a good captain not only gives direction but also needs to work for his officers.”
Captain Lau will now have more administrative duties related to vehicle maintenance, equipment ordering, supervision of patrol officers and the reserve officer program, officer training, and daily approval of reports and case work.
“I also get the pleasure of still working criminal cases, handling calls, and patrolling the community,” he said.
As captain, he wants to emphasize professionalism, respect, trust, and caring as department goals.
“Over the years, I have always made these things my priority within my career in law enforcement, and I will continue to strive for these things not only in myself but also members of our department,” he said.
Lau said that he may be the captain of the Independence Police Department, but he also works for the community.
“If anyone ever has any questions, concerns, or needs help, please always feel free to contact me,” he said. “We are all in this together, and that’s what makes Independence such a great place to call home.”
In his spare time, Captain Lau enjoys being with family, hunting, fishing, golfing, lifting weights, and running.
Patrol Officer Klint Bentley
New to the force in recent weeks is Patrol Officer Klint Bentley, who was most recently chief of police for Fairbank, his hometown.
After graduating from Wapsie Valley High School, Officer Bentley moved to Waterloo for about 10 years. That’s where he met his wife Keri.
He believes he will bring his good people skills and a willingness to learn to his new position.
“I learned a lot about working in a small community,” he said of working in Fairbank with residents and business owners. “I learned a lot about trying to solve issues with a positive impact for victims. I am looking forward to the challenge that Independence brings.”
Officer Bentley is looking forward to a bigger caseload and the opportunity to be able to help a bigger community.
“I like being able to help people in a time of need,” he said. “I like being able to interview people and try and solve issues.”
Off duty, Officer Bentley enjoys spending time with family. He and Keri have three children – daughter Kayli, 18, and two sons, Kayden, 10, and Kallen, 2. The family also has Kenzie, a Yorkie mixed with Pekinese. Officer Bentley also enjoys coaching Kayden’s football and baseball teams.
“I am looking forward to getting to know people in the community as well as working with businesses in town,” he said.