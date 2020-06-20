CEDAR ROCK – The Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club (RIARC), based in Fayette County, and Buchanan County Amateur Radio Club (BCARC) worked together at Cedar Rock State Park on Sunday, June 14, for the second in a series of five “State Parks on the Air” events in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Iowa State Park system.
The events were created by the Great River Amateur Radio Club in Dubuque to have a special event station operate in every state park during the year. In May, the amateur radio operators of RIARC and BCARC, also known as “hams,” held an event at Iowa’s first state park, Backbone, located between Lamont and Strawberry Point.
The ham clubs not only exist for the enjoyment of connecting to other amateur radio enthusiasts worldwide, they are also at the ready to assist area emergency management and law enforcement officials in times of severe weather tracking or disaster cleanup. According to Cliff Franzen of BCARC, the groups have mutual aid agreements and memorandums of understanding with several area agencies. The type of document used varies between government and non-government entities.
At the Cedar Rock event, each club set up their own antenna, BCARC tuned to the “20 meter band” and RIARC to the “40 meter band.” Each uses an offset feed antenna set up with 90 feet of wire on one side and 45 feet on the other. It can be used to tune in frequencies better.
The operators also have to take into consideration the weather, not only locally but nationally and beyond. In a post-event statement, Franzen said, “…weather across the U.S. and sunspot activity affects the atmosphere, determining what will and will not work. Typically special event stations use more than one band, hoping that at least one band will work. At the first special event station held in May at Backbone State Park, one band worked; at Cedar Rock, the opposite band worked, giving the club members a different group of contacts across the U.S. and Canada.”
In the few hours of operation, the hams connected with about 50 other operators, from New York to California, including Brooklyn, North Carolina, Virginia, Arkansas, Texas, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wyoming. They also made contact with someone in Ontario, Canada. Franzen said the morning conditions seemed to favor the East Coast and the afternoon seemed to work better for Midwest transmissions.
The groups are always willing to impart with their knowledge and encourage anyone to stop by an event to learn more.
“Our plan is to keep the celebration going with Volga State Park next in July, Fort Atkinson in August, and closing out the year at Pikes Peak in September,” said Franzen.
To learn more about amateur radio or how to get started, contact the Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club on their Facebook page or by email at club@w0oel.com (Whiskey-Zero-Oscar-Echo-Lima in the Amateur Radio Phonetic Alphabet). The Buchanan County Amateur Radio Club can be reached on their Facebook page or by email info@bcarc.net.