INDEPENDENCE – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the previously scheduled Relay For Life of Buchanan County has now been set for the week of June 14-19 as a virtual online event. Relay For Life is all about togetherness, but the safety of our patients, survivors, volunteers, and staff is always a top priority.
“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Don Mumm, Relay For Life event lead. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart.”
Be part of the Relay For Life movement and continue to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Join us virtually and continue the fight from home and be a part of the Relay For Life of Buchanan County.
The American Cancer Society’s mission matters more than ever. The needs of people facing cancer continue, and so does our work. Cancer patients still need support during this crisis. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue with cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and for continuing services to get patients the care and support they need where we can.
The Relay For Life planning committee is encouraging everyone to make luminarias and decorate their porches or windows the night of June 19 with luminaria bags. The community can pick up luminaria bags through the WCF Financial drive-thru window or by contacting Cheryl Curry at 563-608-0347, Don Mumm at 319-334-3888, or Kristina Horn at 319-939-4938.
Donations for the luminarias can be made at www.relayforlife.org/buchanania. A virtual luminaria page will also be setup on the website and Facebook page.
Help continue to bring hope to those that need it most. Join your local Relay For Life virtually to help those facing cancer. Visit www.relayforlife.org/buchanania and www.facebook.com/RelayForLifeBuchananCounty or contact Cheryl Curry at 563-608-0347 or Don Mumm at 319-334-3888 for more information.