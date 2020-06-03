Did you know there are 20 sites in Buchanan county that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places?
Americans are proud of their heritage and are honored when properties in their communities and states are entered in the national register. Historic properties in a community are tangible links with the nation’s past that help provide a sense of identity and stability.
Listing properties in the national register often changes the way communities perceive their historic resources and gives credibility to efforts of private citizens and public officials to preserve these resources as living parts of our communities.
The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation’s cultural resources worthy of preservation. Authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the national register is part of a program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect our historic and archeological resources. The national register is administered by the National Park Service under the Secretary of the Interior. Properties listed in the national register include districts, sites, buildings, structures, and objects that are significant in American history, architecture, archeology, engineering, and culture. These resources contribute to an understanding of the historical and cultural foundations of the nation.
Listing in the national register has the following results, which assist in preserving historic properties:
- Recognition that a property is of significance to the nation, the state or the community
- Consideration in the planning for federal or federally assisted projects
- Eligibility for federal tax benefits
- Qualification for federal assistance for historic preservation, when funds are available
The national register’s standards for evaluating the significance of properties were developed to recognize the accomplishments of all peoples who have made a contribution to our country’s history and heritage. The criteria are designed to guide state and local governments, federal agencies, and others in evaluating potential entries in the national register.
In Iowa, cities and counties have used their local historic preservation programs as a tool to help promote downtown revitalization or to protect or stabilize and revive 19th and early 20th century neighborhoods. A strong local historic preservation program provides an authentic foundation for heritage tourism.
Downtown Independence was “rebuilt” in 1874 after a devastating fire. Several of the buildings are listed on the national register because the owners were proud of the historic concept. The downtown business area should become an historic district. Check out the state historical society’s website to view all 20 Buchanan county sites and for further information on the national register program and application.
The Buchanan County Certified Local Government Commission is here to help YOU with your application. Historic preservation is an effective tool for managing growth and sustainable development, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering local pride, and maintaining community character while enhancing livability.
The 20 sites listed are:
- Richardson-Jakway House, Aurora
- Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, Chatham (Littleton)
- Ezra McKenzie Round Barn, Hazleton
- Buchanan County Courthouse, Independence
- Wapsipinicon Mill, Independence
- Munson Building, Independence
- Eliphalet W. and Catherine E. Jaquish Purdy House, Independence
- Dr. Judd C. and Margaret S. Clarke Shellito House, Independence
- Weins Commercial Building, Independence
- Fisher-Plane Commercial Building, Independence
- Mathias C. and Eva B. Crowell Fuhrman Farm, Independence
- 280th Street Bridge, Independence
- Taylor’s Ford Bridge, Independence
- Wapsipinicon River Bridge, Independence
- Maas Commercial Building, Independence
- Robert R. and Julia L. Plane House, Independence
- Malek Theatre, Independence
- Captain Daniel S. and Fannie L. (Brooks) Lee House, Independence
- Lowell E. Walter, House, Quasqueton
- State Savings Bank, Quasqueton