INDEPENDENCE – A large crowd gathered at Riverwalk Park in June for the Whispering Butterfly Release hosted by Reiff Family Center. Participants were invited to release a butterfly in memory of a loved one.
“There is a Native American legend,” Ben Reiff told the gathering, “if you have a secret wish, capture a butterfly and whisper your wish to it. Since butterflies cannot speak, your secret is ever safe in their keeping. Release the butterfly, and it will carry your wish to the Great Spirit, who alone knows the thoughts of butterflies. By setting the butterfly free, you are helping to restore the balance of nature, and your wish will surely be granted.”
Butterflies were provided by Reiff’s in little blue pouches. They were kept cold for shipping, but once they hit the sunlight they took off, one by one. Each carrying a wish or a prayer.
After releasing the butterflies, participants lingered to reminisce with friends and family while enjoying refreshments.