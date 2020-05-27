Lucas Miller, originally from a farm near Quasqueton, is a survivalist and wildlife therapist. Chosen for the first season of the History Channel’s Alone Series, he is a reality TV star who really knows how to social distance. Miller will be relaying his experiences, both his challenge to survive and his psychological journey while completely isolated in the harsh environment of the Pacific Northwest.
Join Miller and the Independence Public Library on Thursday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom as part of the June reading program.
While many of us have been experiencing a sense of being “alone” during the current pandemic, Miller was truly alone in the cold, wet forest…miles away from another human being. Each contestant was allowed 10 items chosen from a list of 40 and several articles of clothing. The men did their own camera work and were separated by miles and natural barriers, so each man dealt with the reality of being truly alone.
The area where each of the 10 contestants were dropped in Season 1 of Alone was on Vancouver Island near Quatsino Tribal Land. The area is cold and receives about 12.5 feet of rainfall each year. The contestants struggled with starting a fire, finding food and water, and maintaining a suitable shelter. In addition, the area is teeming with predators…bears, cougars, and wolves.
Watch Season 1 of Alone for a fascinating look of the realities of Miller and nine other men facing an unforgiving, dangerous environment where they test their skills and mental fortitude. Find the first season of Alone with the History Channel, DirecTV, or stream on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube. Check out justwatch.com/us/tv-show/alone/season-1 to see several viewing options.
Mark your calendar now for Thursday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m. and see the library’s website at www.independenceia.org/library for the link and password to this opportunity on Zoom. Hear about the challenges and the journey taken by Lucas Miller during his presentation and Q&A session.