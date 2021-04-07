INDEPENDENCE – As part of a “Lunch and Learn” series, Joclyn Bushman of ISU Extension and Outreach led an interesting, informative, in-person seminar on March 24 at Heartland Acres Event Center on a relatively new software application called Canva.
Canva is described as a “graphic design platform, used to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents, and other visual content. The app includes templates for users to use.” The basic online version is free, but there are also paid subscription versions for additional functionality, and special deals for non-profits and schools.
Canva offers hundreds of templates, photos, and other design elements. In the first (Canva 101) session, Bushman’s seminar covered the basics – how to navigate the Canva website, look through templates, and manipulate text, photos, colors, and shapes. The class did not require a computer, as Bushman used a Heartland Acres Event Center projector for the class to follow along.
The second class, Canva 201, is today, Wednesday, April 7. Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/canva-201-tickets-144701194167 or via the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Participants will need to bring their own computer to download resources and create a design from scratch. Topics covered will be a refresh from Canva 101 and how to recolor, group items, download in different forms, and discuss quick and easy tips and tricks.
Registration is $20 for each workshop, and includes a boxed lunch. Heartland Acres Events Center, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Independence, will be set to follow COVID-19 best practices. Masks are required.
Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, Buchanan County Economic Development, and the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting more Lunch and Learn events. Mark your calendars for 12 to 2 p.m. on April 21 and May 19.