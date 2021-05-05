DECORAH —Six Luther College students have each received a $1,000 Steven Mark Anderson Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year. Recipients include Ethan Bellendier, Shelby Cassidy, Ana Garcia de Leon, Iris Ohlrogge, Gabriella Vargas, and Waleed Yual.
Ethan Bellendier ’23 is a sophomore from Independence majoring in neuroscience. Bellendier serves on the Luther College Honor Council, is a member of the Health Sciences Club, volunteers as community engagement coordinator for Habitat for Humanity, and is president of Luther College Democrats. He is also one of three peer leaders in the TRIO Achievement Program. In this role, he mentors first-year students and assists with the Foundations for Learning and Development course available to incoming TRIO participants.
Bellendier aspires to be a physician and complete medical school after graduating from Luther.
“I’m thankful for getting this opportunity,” said Bellendier.
The Steven Mark Anderson Scholarship was established in 2001 by Lloyd and Kathy Anderson of Ames, Iowa, in memory of their son, Pastor Steven Mark Anderson, who graduated from Luther in 1985.
The scholarship benefits first-generation and income-eligible Luther College students involved in the TRIO Achievement Program. TRIO provides customized support and comprehensive programming that fosters students’ academic success, personal development, and community engagement. The federally funded program has been sponsored by Luther for nearly 50 years, and serves approximately 180 students annually.