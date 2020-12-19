INDEPENDENCE – City Clerk Jeena Lynch was recognized at Monday’s city council meeting for being named to the 2020 Municipal Clerks Honor Roll.
According to General Coding, a company specializing in in the creation of custom digital solutions for municipalities, the Municipal Clerks Honor Roll is a recognition program allowing municipal officials, private citizens, and fellow clerks to acknowledge and pay tribute to the municipal clerks who give so much to their communities every day. The program originally ran from 2001 to 2010. In 2019, it was reintroduced to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Municipal Clerks Week.
Municipal Clerks Week dates back to 1984, when President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation that officially declared Municipal Clerks Week the first full week of May. In 1994 and 1996, President Bill Clinton also signed proclamations confirming Municipal Clerks Week.
Lynch is one of only 220 municipal clerks who made this year’s list from 25 states. She has been city clerk here for more than five years.