JESUP – Plarn will save the planet.
The idea of turning discarded plastic bags into “yarn” (plarn) to create sleeping mats for the homeless and poverty-stricken areas is relatively new.
Elaine Siebel of Eagle Center was introduced to the idea by a friend in 2016, and was inspired to use her skills after watching an online video. In the fall of 2019,Siebel gave a demonstration at the Jesup Public Library on how to prepare and crochet plastic bags into mats. The idea to re-purpose the non-biodegradable, non-recyclable bags into something useful instead of discarding them in a landfill was well-received. The demonstration and the dual message of protecting the environment and helping those in need struck a chord and inspired Linda Schmit to create the Jesup Baggers.
According to Schmit, the group quickly blossomed into about 50. They outgrew their meeting space at the library and were invited by Winding Creek Meadows Assisted Living to work there.
Mat-Making Process
The process includes gathering clean bags, folding and cutting them into strips, and creating plarn balls. Following a few simple stiches, the plarn is crocheted into a mat complete with a handle. Each 3 foot by 6 foot mat takes about 800 to 1,000 bags, and maybe up to three weeks to complete. The plastic mats are lightweight, easy to clean, and insect proof.
Locally, the mats are given to the House of Hope in Waterloo, but recently some have gone to Love & Blessings for the Homeless, a non-profit organization serving the homeless in Milwaukee. Schmit also said some mats have been sent to Haiti.
With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Jesup Baggers have been unable to meet in person for a year. They have worked individually as best they can and are always eager to welcome help from others.
“You don’t have to know how to crochet,” said Schmit.
Schmit collects bags from special collection bins in and around the Jesup area (including Gilbertville and Raymond). Bins may be found at churches and banks. She also has accepted bags and quarantined them for a couple of weeks in her garage.
“After COVID, we’ll start meeting and helping other groups form,” she said.
To learn more about the Jesup Baggers, follow them on Facebook at Mats for the Homeless (www.facebook.com/groups/523691041536247) or send a message to Linda Schmit at linschmit@jtt.net.