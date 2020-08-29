FAIRBANK – On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at approximately 6 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 report of an injured male in the 1300 block of 150th Street southeast of Fairbank. An investigation determined that David J. Stutzman, 57, of Fairbank, was operating a horse-drawn rake when he fell and the rake went over him.
Stutzman sustained serious injuries to one of his legs and was airlifted from the scene to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
The Fairbank Fire Department and AirCare assisted at the scene.