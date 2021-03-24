INDEPENDENCE – Meals on Wheels’ annual March for Meals campaign kicked off the week in Buchanan County with Independence Mayor Bonita Davis taking part in the delivery of meals to local seniors age 60 and older who take advantage of the nutritional and social benefits of the program.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person dining, the Buchanan County Senior Center prepared hot meals five days a week for on-site dining as well as for home delivery. Since the shutdown, all meals are frozen, and delivered in packs of five. Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age.
“Our nation’s senior population is growing exponentially, outpacing the resources available to serve vulnerable older adults and putting their health and well-being in jeopardy. Meals on Wheels programs, like Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging’s home-delivered meals, effectively address aging challenges by promoting health and improving the quality of life for at-risk seniors. Through these programs, we have the opportunity to not only keep seniors healthy and independent at home, where they want to be, but also save billions in tax dollars by keeping them out of more costly healthcare alternatives,” said Vicki Hyke, director of marketing and communications for NEI3A.
According to Missy Anders, aging specialist-nutrition with NEI3A whose service area includes Buchanan County, the local senior center prepares 490 meals for delivery per week.
A History of Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels was established on March 22, 1972, when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure amending the Older Americans Act of 1965 and created a national nutrition program for seniors age 60 and older. March for Meals has been celebrated annually since 2002, commemorating the collaboration of local community organizations, businesses, all levels of government, and compassionate individuals to ensure that seniors are not forgotten.
According to Hyke, “NEI3A, working with dedicated volunteers, transit agencies, local restaurants, and vendors, delivered 191,729 meals to older Iowans from July to December last year. That is more than double the number of meals we delivered during that same time frame in 2019. These volunteers deliver more than just a nutritious meal to homebound seniors; they also provide a vital lifeline and connection to the community, which are sometimes all it takes to keep these older individuals at home, where they want to be.”
Don Greiner, who volunteers to deliver meals with his wife, Chris, noted how eager recipients are when they make their weekly deliveries. He said those who receive the meals are often “waiting at the door when we pull up.”
“Each March, NEI3A works with local elected officials to help bring awareness to the home-delivered meal program and the need for volunteers to help deliver meals,” Hyke added.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer meal deliverer for NEI3A, call 800-779-8707.