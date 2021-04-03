Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Mariana Lawrence

Mariana Lawrence making pasta salad at the Independence Farmer’s Market.

 John Klotzbach Photo

ROWLEY – Bottom’s Up Bar & Grill, 115 Ely Street, is hosting a daylong benefit in memory of Mariana Lawrence on Saturday, April 17.

Mariana was a longtime volunteer and vendor of baked goods, produce, canned goods, etc., at the Independence Farmer’s Market. She passed away recently after battling several forms of cancer over the past few years.

- 8 a.m. breakfast

- 10 a.m. car/motorcycle cruise

- 1 p.m. bake sale (until sold out)

- 1 p.m. silent auction begins

- 5 p.m. live auction

- 8 to 10 p.m. karaoke

For more information, call Bottom’s Up Bar & Grill at 319-938-2772 or follow their Facebook posts.

