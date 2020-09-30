Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see our website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. The group is now meeting at Quilter’s Quarters, 213 1st Street E. Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with any questions.
Friday, Oct. 2
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home, courtesy of the Independence Public Library. This program will include new vaults and raids to defeat during the month. A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Starting Monday, Oct. 5
Lumberjack Legends and Lore (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library will host Chad Lewis for a virtual program filled with lumberjack traditions, superstitions, and legends. Filled with tall tales of mysterious creatures lurking in the woods, boasts of supernatural feats, and everything in between, this program celebrates our lumberjack history! To watch this program, use the link found on our website, our Facebook page, or sent in our enewsletter.
Monday, Oct. 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Sen. Ernst Staff at Library
INDEPENDENCE – A regional director for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will be at the Independence Public Library from 10 to 11 a.m. Help is available for a range of casework issues, including COVID-19 assistance, Social Security/Medicare/veteran benefits, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs. Visitors are advised to socially distance and wear face coverings when meeting with staff during office hours.
Your Library, Online (Virtual)
Have you ever wondered how to access eBooks or downloadable audio books? Curious about learning a new language or accessing a database? Join the Independence Public Library online via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. as we virtually walk through how to access these programs available to all patrons. Don’t forget to bring your questions! The link for this program can be found on our website, our Facebook page, or in our enewsletter.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings will now be held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Monday, Oct. 12
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website or on our Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Writer’s Group & Author Chat
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writer’s Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. This month, we are joined by author Mary Potter Kenyon for an author chat, followed by our normal monthly meeting. The event begins at the Independence Public Library at 6 p.m. Join us in person as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! To attend the virtual chat via Zoom, see our website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. Registration is required if attending in person.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Library Closes
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library closes at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “Hoover and the Commission for Relief in Belgium.” This virtual program is presented by historian and author Jeffrey B. Miller. Registration is required. The program starts at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
Friday, Oct. 16-Saturday, Oct. 31
Boo Bash in a Bag!
INDEPENDENCE – Though we can’t join together in person for our Boo Bash event this year at the Independence Public Library, you can still participate with crafts, games, and more! Stop by the library to pick up an activity bag (one per child, please) and snap a photo at our photo booth!
Sunday, Oct. 18
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered in worlds of swords and sorcery. Join together in small groups to solve puzzles and combat monsters while exploring dark dungeons, ruined castles, or lava-filled caverns at the Independence Public Library from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in 50-minute sessions! Registration is required for this teen event.
Monday, Oct. 19
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss News of the World by Paulette Jiles. Join us in-person and share your thoughts on this novel! Registration is required. Begins at 6:30 p.m.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held on Monday, October 19, at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Starting Thursday, Oct. 22
Strange Stories from the Past (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library will host Chad Lewis for a virtual program showcasing more than 100 bizarre newspaper stories from Iowa that have not been seen in 100+ years. These stories provide a time portal back to the early days of the state and are filled with strange deaths, ghosts, sea serpents, medical anomalies, psychic phenomena, and even UFOs! To watch this program, use the link found on our website, on our Facebook page, or sent in our enewsletter.
Monday, Oct. 26
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website or on our Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will hold their annual meeting at 11 a.m. in Meeting Room B at Buchanan County Health Center with a noon meal at Lexington Estate. Members will work with the residents to create maple leaf mason jars. Mary Steuben will speak on “Growing Garlic – Not Just for Keeping Vampires Away.”
Halloween Snacks with Lizzie
INDEPENDENCE – Lizzie Lake comes to the Independence Public Library with a special take on Halloween with some spooky snacks and fun treats! Starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to teens ages 12-18, join Lizzie in person as we make these fun foods together. Registration is required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Lamont/Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Crockpot Cooking (Virtual)
Dan Lake is back with the Independence Public Library to explore new ways to use the crockpot this fall. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, join in to find some new favorite meals! This program is sponsored by Fareway. Contact the library for the link and password.
Monday, Nov. 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings will now be held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. The group is now meeting at Quilter’s Quarters, 213 1st Street E. Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with any questions.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Legion Auxiliary Breakfast
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary serves a hearty breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. The menu features biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, sausage patties, eggs, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Your free-will donation is gratefully appreciated. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Nov. 12
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.