Wednesday, April 7
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue (south of Walmart), is holding the final Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m. The meeting is live as well as online via Zoom. Find the link at https://facebook/triumphantChurchIndee/ in the Alpha video description and event post.
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservative Women for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, April 8
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library’s website or Facebook page for a link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Monday, April 12
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Littleton Cemetery Association
LITTLETON – The Littleton Cemetery Association will meet at 7 p.m. at the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State Street, Independence (across from the Littleton Lounge).
Tuesday, April 13
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – The next Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Boies Bend. As an ever-changing season, spring is the perfect time to get out regularly and brighten your mood. Spend an hour or two outdoors each week. Dress in layers as conditions warrant, and bring your mask for times when social distancing is not possible. All ages welcome. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Community Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – Save local lives through the Buchanan County Community Blood Drive, hosted in the Wellness Studios at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) and facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier of blood and blood products to BCHC. Hours are 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Make an appointment at http://donor.lifeservebloodcenter.org/.../drive.../170787. The next community blood drive is June 8.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, April 14
Library Closes Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better.
Vendor Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – An informational meeting for farmers’ market vendors will be held at Heartland Acres Event Center, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public, so any prospective vendors or other community members are welcome! Due to COVID restrictions, no food will be served. Masks are required. Please direct questions to Roxanne Fuller, executive director, Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, at 319-334-7161 or rrfuller@iastate.edu.
Thursday, April 15
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents biographer Dr. George H. Nash and his program “Shaping a Presidential Image: The Curious Case of Herbert Hoover” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, April 16
Minecraft Online at Home
From 2 to 5 p.m., join TJ from Network Nirvana and the Independence Public Library for some online gaming from your home. This month’s program includes The Vista Dorado – the first expansion to Zombies in Paradise – and The Revenge of Dr. Chickenstein! Explore new raids, houses, and quests during this month’s Minecraft program! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Monday, April 19
Historical Society Annual Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society’s annual meeting and election of officers will be held at Heartland Acres (near the theater area) beginning at 7 p.m. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, April 20
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Fontana Park.
On Reserve – Episode 15
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in our community and some read-alike titles you can add to your list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. You can listen on the library website or through any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com.
Jesup Community Blood Drive
JESUP – A community blood drive will be held at the American Legion Hall, 931 6th Street in Jesup, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. To make an appointment, contact Monica Bengston at 319-415-5275, text LIFESERVE to 999-777, call 800-287-4903, or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.
Thursday, April 22
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE –The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join them in-person at 6 p.m. at the library as they share their writing and discuss new ideas! Registration is required
Friday, April 23
Smelt Fry
AURORA – The Aurora American Legion Post 435, 302 Warren Street, is hosting an all-you-can-eat smelt fry from 4 to 8 p.m. This is the only smelt fry that serves all the watercress salad you can eat, as well. Inside and, weather permitting, outside seating. Carryout available. No raffle this year. Adults dine for $12; kids ages 5-8, $6; and preschoolers eat for free.
Monday, April 26
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. virtually for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along. To join in, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue. You may attend one mobile pantry per month. Bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Questions? Call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542.
In-Person Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Come to the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss an OBOI read-alike, Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips. Share your thoughts on this novel. Registration is required for this in-person program.
Tuesday, April 27
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Cortright Natural Area.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, April 28
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month.
Thursday, April 29
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Cooking with Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Dan & Lizzie Lake return at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom with a program featuring tips for creating an easy weeknight dinner this spring. Join the Independence Public Library for this virtual program sponsored by Fareway. A recording of this program will be available. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the library website or Facebook page, or in the weekly enewsletter.