Wednesday, May 26
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month.
Thursday, May 27
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend, see the library’s website or Facebook page for a link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m. at the library to share your work and discuss new ideas! Registration required.
Sunday, May 30
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Monday, May 31
Library Closed for Memorial Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed for Memorial Day. They will return to normal hours, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., on June 1.
Tuesday, June 1
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. Questions? Call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, June 2
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Starting at 2 p.m., join the library’s guest reader, Virginia Lake, on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy. To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page.
June 2 – Aug. 31
Unicorns Program (Virtual)
Not everything at the city zoo is as it seems. Two curious kids take a closer look and discover what they believe is a unicorn. But unicorns aren’t real…or are they? Watch this fun fantasy adventure with the Independence Public Library and see where the story takes you! A link will be provided on June 2 on the library’s website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Thursday, June 3
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Friday, June 4
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors Megan Rawlins and Austin Pink from the Independence Junior Senior High School! Join online at 8 a.m. and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library’s website and Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This summer’s program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This Independence Public Library program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Sunday, June 6
Rowley Historical Society
Monday, June 7
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library online at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along to create something fun. To join in, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Starting June 7
Artist Spotlight (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on Maud Bentley and her craft of quilting! Watch as Maud shares about how she got started in this craft and talks about her use of color in her quilted projects. A link to the video will be provided on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, June 8
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, June 9
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Starting at 2 p.m., join the Independence Public Library’s guest reader, Jane Fischels, on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family.
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development.
Thursday, June 10
Online Story Time (Virtual)
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, June 11
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Jackie Heinz, owner of Heinz Academy! Join online at 8 a.m.
ARC Blood Drive
QUASQUETON – An American Red Cross blood drive will be held by Quasqueton Emergency Services at Quasqueton City Hall from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
Saturday, June 12
Community Shred Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is teaming up with local sponsor BankIowa from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to bring you a Community Shred Day. Individuals may bring no more than five boxes of documents to the Falcon Civic Center parking lot, 1305 5th Ave NE, to be shredded free of charge. Three-ring binders and trash are not accepted. Shredding your documents is key in preventing identity theft. Use this opportunity to destroy unneeded personal documents that include personal information, Social Security numbers, and/or financial information.
Sunday, June 13
Rowley Historical Society
Monday, June 14
Colorful Baking
INDEPENDENCE – Teens, join the Independence Public Library at 4 p.m. for an exploration in color and baked goods with Hermione! Learn new techniques for decorating your next cake and enjoy the tasty results of your creativity! This program is open to students entering grades 7-12, and registration is required.
Starting June 15
Planter Design and How-To (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by Blands Flower Shop & Gifts for this video program detailing the ways to choose, plan, and enjoy your planters all season long! Watch as they share information about the best location and the best plant choices for your setup, and be inspired for the rest of the summer! A link to the video will be provided on the library website or Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Wednesday, June 16
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Starting at 2 p.m., join the Independence Public Library’s guest high school reader on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family.
June 16 – Aug. 31
Fire & Ice Reaction Show (Virtual)
See fire light up in different beautiful colors, the freezing magic of liquid nitrogen, and learn how to make smoke appear like a genie out of a bottle! The Independence Public Library presents this video through the end of August. A link will be provided on the library website or Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Thursday, June 17
Online Story Time (Virtual)
3rd Thursday Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents retired professor Dr. Steve Coon for this month’s program, “Clearing the Static: Herbert Hoover and Early Radio Regulation,” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, June 18
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Brian and friends at Prairie Hills! Join online at 8 a.m. and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library’s website and Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Minecraft Online (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This summer’s program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This Independence Public Library program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Sunday, June 20
Rowley Historical Society
Monday, June 21
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along. To join in, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Starting June 21
Artist Spotlight (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on Sara Sheets and her paintings! Watch as Sara shares about how she got started in this craft and talks about her many crafty interests. A link to the video will be provided on the library website and Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, June 22
Independence Eagles
Wednesday, June 23
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Starting at 2 p.m., join the Independence Public Library’s guest reader, Mayor Bonita Davis, on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry

BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food.
Thursday, June 24
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Writers’ Group
Writers' Group

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers' Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at the Independence Public Library at 6 p.m. to share your writing and discuss new ideas! Registration is required.
Friday, June 25
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Ben Pernick for a Music and Movement workout! Join online at 8 a.m. and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library’s website and Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Saturday, June 26
Pajama Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join the Independence Public Library for Online Story Time on Facebook at 7 p.m., and be sure to wear your pajamas! Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library website or Facebook page for a link.
Sunday, June 27
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Monday, June 28
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Come to the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “Kitchens of the Great Midwest”by J. Ryan Stradal. Join in and share your thoughts on this novel! Registration is required for this in-person program.
Starting June 28
Skittle Art Project
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library wants YOU to show off your art skills and create a masterpiece using Skittles and glue! Pick up a Skittle art kit and create a colorful scene of your choice! Return your canvas to the library by Saturday, July 24, to be featured in a library display. Photos will be posted on Facebook, and the community’s favorite project will be awarded a prize basket! One kit per family, please.
June 28 – July 4
Nifty Tricks and Colorful Stories (Virtual)
Jay and Leslie bring the fun with juggling, color themed stories, and lots of laughs in this program! The Independence Public Library is proud to partner with Jay and Leslie to bring you this fun show, available for just one week! A link will be provided on June 28 on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, June 29
Colorful Meals with Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, Dan and Lizzie Lake will share their expertise and create a meal, including homemade salsa and fajitas! Join this virtual program sponsored by Fareway. A recording of this program will be available if you are unable to attend live. Get the link for the Zoom program on the library website or in the weekly enewsletter.
Wednesday, June 30
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Starting at 2 p.m., join the Independence Public Library’s guest reader, Nikki Barth, on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family.