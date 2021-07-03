Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, July 3
VFW Breakfast
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 will be hosting a Star Spangled Banner breakfast at the VFW Post, 128 3rd Avenue NE, from 6 to 8 a.m. or so. Serving eggs, ham, sausage, and a beverage for $5. Dine in or carry out.
Community Band Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community Band will play its first concert of the season following the Fourth of July parade at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Riverwalk Park. Students and adults from the area who play an instrument are invited to join the band. Rehearsals are Thursday evenings in the band room at Independence Junior/Senior High School from 7 to 9 p.m. Any questions concerning the band may be directed to Myron Mikita at mmikita@boscocatholic.org or at 319-296-1692.
Talent Show
INDEPENDENCE – IACT is hosting a Talent Show at Celebrate Indee at Riverwalk Park from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on the basketball court. Please bring your lawn chairs. Participating will be a jazzy clarinet player, a classical pianist, and some very talented singers. Free will donations accepted.
July 3-4
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Free admission.
July 3-5
Library Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed Saturday through Monday for the Fourth of July holiday. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library or call 319-334-2470.
Sunday, July 4
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday.
Starting July 5
Artist Spotlight (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on John Decker and his craft of pen-and-ink drawings. Watch as John shares some of his previous works and talks about his inspiration for his colorful art! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Tuesday, July 6
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Color and Camouflage (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library hosts Roy Behrens, author, artist, and emeritus professor of graphic design and design history, for a virtual presentation on color and camouflage, “Nature, Art, and Camouflage: Duplicitous Uses of Color.” Get the link for the 6:30 p.m. Zoom program in the weekly enewsletter or by visiting the library website
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, July 7
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Starting July 8
Floral Arranging (Virtual)
Casey Allen, owner of The Trendy Tulip in Independence, joins the Independence Public Library for this virtual program, providing her tips and tricks for using color to create floral arrangements. A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Thursday, July 8
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, July 9
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.! Join online and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This summer’s program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This Independence Public Library program, which takes place from 1 to 4 p.m., is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Saturday, July 10
Community Band Concert
Jesup – The Independence Community Band will play its second concert of the season at the Farmer’s Day celebration in Jesup starting at approximately 12:30 p.m.
July 10-11
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON –The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, July 11
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
July 11-17
Tale of the Rainbow Lizard (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library and the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company for this virtual story of Pablo Del Peacock and Monique Gecko. A link will be provided on the library website on July 11, and the password will come through an enewsletter or by request.