Wednesday, July 7
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Starting July 8
Floral Arranging (Virtual)
Casey Allen, owner of The Trendy Tulip in Independence, joins the Independence Public Library for this virtual program, providing her tips and tricks for using color to create floral arrangements. Watch as she showcases one of her most requested floral arrangements, and get ideas for your own home! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, July 8
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, July 9
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.! Join online and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This summer’s program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This Independence Public Library program, which takes place from 1 to 4 p.m., is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Saturday, July 10
Community Band Concert
Jesup – The Independence Community Band will play its second concert of the season at the Farmer’s Day celebration in Jesup starting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Students and adults from the area who play an instrument are invited to join the band. Rehearsals are being held on Thursday evenings in the band room at Independence Junior/Senior High School from 7 to 9 p.m. Any questions concerning the band may be directed to Myron Mikita at mmikita@boscocatholic.org or at 319-296-1692.
July 10-11
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – Take a road trip into the past. Explore how local Iowans have lived, worked, and played through the years. The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Finder’s TEXACO Station and the three floors of the bank building are handicap accessible and offer many hands-on activities for the young at heart. Free admission.
Sunday, July 11
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
July 11-17
Tale of the Rainbow Lizard (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library and the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company for this virtual story of Pablo Del Peacock and Monique Gecko. Every morning, Monique Gecko arrives to the portrait studio a different color, and Pablo Del Peacock has to start all over again! With the help of his friend, Fatima Flamingo, he begins the search for answers. A link will be provided on the library website on July 11, and the password will come through an enewsletter or by request.
Monday, July 12
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along. To join in, use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Tuesday, July 13
Teen Crafternoon with Jill
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library partners with Jill Ridenour at 4 p.m. for a teen crafting event this summer! Join Jill as we create colorful beads together! This program is open to students entering grades 7-12, and registration is required. A liability waiver is also required prior to participation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, July 14
Library Closed
INDEPENDENCE –The Independence Public Library will be closed for staff development.
Thursday, July 15
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents University of Oxford Lecturer Dr. Mary Cox and her program on Post WWI European Food Relief at 12 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required for this event – access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, July 16
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Janet Buls of NEI3A at 8 a.m.! Join online and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
July 17-18
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, July 18
Community Band Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community Band will play its final concert of the season under the lights at Riverwalk Park at 8 p.m.
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment.
Starting July 19
Virtual Artist Spotlight
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on Wanda Goins and her craft of rug-hooking. Watch as Wanda shares how she got started in this craft and talks about her many completed works. A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Monday, July 19
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, July 20
Summertime Salads with Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Dan & Lizzie Lake are back, via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., creating fresh salads and other tasty creations to enjoy this summer! Join the Independence Public Library for this virtual program sponsored by Fareway. A recording will be available. Get the link for the Zoom program in the weekly enewsletter or on the library website
Thursday, July 22
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
Friday, July 23
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.!
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
From 1 to 4 p.m., join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This summer’s Independence Public Library program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Saturday, July 24
Garden Tours with Master Gardeners
INDEPENDENCE – Color is all around, and this includes outside the Independence Public Library in the butterfly garden and Lee Mansion garden. Join Buchanan County Master Gardeners for an in-person garden tour of these beautiful spaces this summer! Tour times are 2 and 3 p.m. Registration is required.
July 24-25
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, July 25
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment.
Monday, July 26
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss The Language of Flowers by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. Registration is required for this in-person program. Email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Tuesday, July 27
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
July 28-Aug. 31
Fantastic Foam Show (Virtual)
You’ll watch the invisible become visible, see the hair-raising VanDeGraf Generator, and learn the chemical secret of fabulous Fantastic Foam in this super special scien-tastic show! The Independence Public Library presents this video for your enjoyment through the end of August. A link will be provided on July 28 on the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Thursday, July 29
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
Friday, July 30
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.!
July 31- Aug. 1
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.