Through Feb. 7
Winter Book Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Winter Book Bingo, with cards for children and for teens and adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize, with special prizes available for blackouts! Pick up your bingo card at the library, or view the cards on the library’s website. Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or through the online form found on the library’s website. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of January, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! This month, you will also receive a coupon for a discounted meal at R&R Café! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
On Reserve – Episode 8
INDEPENDENCE – On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community and some read-alikes you can add to your To Be Read list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. Listen via the library website or through any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Friday, Jan. 15
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This Independence Public Library program will include a new vault and an out-of-this-world parallel dimension. A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. To keep our community safe, it’s curbside pickup only. Simply pull up, pay, and get the number of meals you want. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Cinema Saturday
Monday, Jan. 18
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving in order to help manage the flow of people appropriately in support of social distancing. Walk-in donors without an appointment may not be able to be accommodated. A donor may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App, or calling Vicki Kegler at 319-334-6520. Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Virtual Book Discussion
Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom to discuss The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee. Share your thoughts on this novel! Access the Zoom link on the IPL Facebook page or sent in the weekly enewsletter.
Jan. 18 – 25
Nailed it! Teen Challenge (Virtual)
Are you feeling creative? Pick up a kit at the library and participate in the Nailed it! challenge. Use your imagination to recreate a winter-themed dessert at home and then submit a photo of your finished product for bragging rights! Kits can be picked up at the library starting Monday, January 18. Your picture should be submitted to iplprograms@gmail.com no later than Monday, January 25. This program is open to all students in grades 7-12.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Build a Fair Future Open House
INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Fair Association will hold a public open house to share news about a $1.5 million project to build a new 4-H Building and Events Center. The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the current 4-H Building. There will be a short program at 5:30 p.m. and light snacks will be available.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Online Story Time (Virtual)
3rd Thursday with Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “The Origins of the Presidential Cabinet” at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This virtual program is presented by Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky, senior fellow at the International Center for Jefferson Studies. Registration is required for this event – access the link on the IPL Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Cinema Saturday
Sunday, Jan. 24
Aurora Legion/Auxiliary Breakfast
AURORA – The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary are hosting a carryout-only breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 302 Warren Street. Come in through the front door and follow the signs to maintain social distancing. Masks required. The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and scrambled eggs, and donut holes. Adults eat for $10 each, children ages 5 to 8 eat for $5 each, and preschoolers eat for free.
Monday, Jan. 25
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. Bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, contact Independence mobile food pantry coordinator Vicki Samec at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next distribution days for 2021 are set for February 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, and June 28.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
On Reserve – Episode 9
Wednesday, Jan. 27
One Book One Independence Book Announcement
INDEPENDENCE – 2021 marks the sixth year of One Book One Independence, and the Independence Public Library is excited to share the 2021 selection with the community! Watch for articles in The Independence Bulletin Journal and the Winthrop News announcing this year’s pick and upcoming programming, as well as updated information on IPL’s website and social media pages. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Friday, Jan. 29
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Curbside pickup only.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Cinema Saturday
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservative Women for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Monday, Feb. 22
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus).