Through Feb. 7
Winter Book Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Winter Book Bingo, with cards for children, teens, and adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize, with special prizes available for blackouts! Pick up your bingo card at the library, or view the cards on the library’s website. Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or through the online form found on the library’s website.
Through April 7
Alpha Wednesdays
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue (south of Walmart), is launching Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m. from January 27 through April 7. The series provides a chance to explore the Christian faith, ask questions in a non-threatening environment, and share points of view. Each talk looks at a different question around faith and is designed to create conversation. Alpha is run around the globe, and all are welcome. The meetings are live ask well as online via Zoom. Find the link at https://facebook/triumphantChurchIndee/ in the Alpha video description and event post. Email inquiries to office@iatriumphant.com or via Facebook Messenger.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservative Women for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Modified Library Hours
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. so that the staff may attend training. Regular hours of 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. will resume on Thursday. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Cinema Saturday
Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using our online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. You’ll also receive a treat bag filled with candy, popcorn, and a coupon for a local restaurant! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Feb. 8 – March 8
Children’s OBOI Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Children’s OBOI Bingo for kids through sixth grade. Completing a blackout on your bingo card will enter you in a special prize drawing! Pick up your bingo card at the library or view the cards on the website. Completed bingos may be submitted in paper form or via an online form found on the website.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
On Reserve Episode 10
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community and some read-alikes you can add to your “to be read” list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. You can listen on the website or through any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Culture, Commerce, and Conservation (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library will partner with the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium for a live virtual presentation via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m., discussing the ways the Mississippi River has impacted culture and commerce through the years. Get an inside look at what careers and conservation look like on the river today! This is a one-time program, and a recording will not be available; be sure to join in live! Registration required.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Feb. 12
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This month’s program from the Independence Public Library will include an expansion pack of Sidewinder Springs Canyon City and a sneak peek at this summer’s new game world! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Cinema Saturday
Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using our online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show.
Ice Fishing/Survival Skills
FONTANA PARK – In partnership with Buchanan County Conservation, the Independence Public Library is hosting an outdoor program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Fontana Park where you can learn about ice fishing and winter survival skills. Be sure to dress for the weather and be ready to pick up some new skills! This is a family-friendly event, and registration is required.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Dinner
INDEPENDENCE – Relay For Life Buchanan County will host a drive-thru Valentine’s Dinner from 3 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE. A pork burger plate is $5. Add a rose for $3. Pre-order only by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10. Call Don Mumm at 319-334-3888 or 319-334-8459.
Monday, Feb. 15
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months (February, March, April, May, July, September, October, and November).
Feb. 15 – March 15
Teen Autobiography Contest
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting a teen autobiography contest, open to all students in grades 7-12. Full details be found on this page, on our Facebook page, or sent in our weekly enewsletter. Submit your finished work to iplprograms@gmail.com by March 15.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “Lincoln, Race, and the Challenge of Self-Government.” This virtual program is presented by Dr. Lucas Morel, professor of politics at Washington and Lee University. Registration is required for this event – access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, Feb. 19
Rock Candy Workshop for Teens
INDEPENDENCE – Students in grades 7-12 can join the Independence Public Library at 3 p.m. and learn how to make rock candy! You choose the color and the flavor and watch it grow at home. Registration is required for this in-person event.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Cinema Saturday
Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using our online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show.