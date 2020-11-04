Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Nov. 4-17
Online Book Sale for West Elementary
The public is invited to shop the West Elementary online Scholastic Book Fair that runs from Nov. 4 through Nov. 17. All purchases benefit the school and connect kids with new books, favorite characters, complete series, and more. Visit the book fair home page and click on “Shop Now” to get started at https://www.scholastic.com/bf/westelementaryschool75.
Through Saturday, Nov. 7
Thank a Vet With a Postcard
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting its Thank a Vet program again this year for Veterans Day. Stop by the library to write a note and decorate a postcard for local veterans and their spouses. Thank you to all the veterans and their families who have served our country; we appreciate your service! For more information, stop by the library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Through Dec. 4
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library is hosting their a special edition book sale in a new format this year! Stop by the Friends Room near the circulation desk to purchase children’s books at a special price of $0.25 each or five books for $1. DVDs will be on sale for $1 each, as well. Books for adults will go on special sale later in the year, so be sure to watch for more great deals! For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian for online story time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see our website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. The group is now meeting at Quilter’s Quarters, 213 1st Street E. Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with any questions.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Walker UMC Church Supper
WALKER – Walker United Methodist Church, 101 Ely Street, is hosting a church supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tony McKinley is cookin’ – roast pork, cheesy potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, and pie (apple, cherry, or pumpkin). Drive up, pick up! A free will offering will be collected.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – American Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with drink options of milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free. Takeout only. Keep socially distant. Masks recommended.
Monday, Nov. 9
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website or on our Facebook page, sent in the enewsletter.
Nov. 9-14
Breath of Fresh Air Scavenger Hunt
The Independence Public Library, in partnership with Buchanan County Conservation, is hosting an outdoor scavenger hunt! Take some time this week to get outside and enjoy the natural world in our neighborhood. Stop by the circulation desk to pick up the scavenger hunt list and explore the area around you!
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The National Honor Society of Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, is holding an American Red Cross blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to the public. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment. The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations because of the shortage from the pandemic. Anyone age 16 or older may donate, but donors ages 16 and 17 need a parent’s permission. Also, you get a $5 Amazon gift card when you donate! Please consider donating to help save a life!
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writer’s Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us in person at the Independence Public Library at 6 p.m. as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! This month will also include some vision board planning for future writing. Registration is required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Library Closes Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian for online story time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Iowa Veterans’ Perspective (Virtual)
Sara Maniscalco Robinson, founder of Iowa Veteran’s Perspective, joins the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom with a virtual program to share amazing firsthand accounts of Iowa veterans. No one speaks better about the experiences of war than veterans themselves, and Sara preserves these stories to help educate the public about life in the military. Hear accounts of the day Pearl Harbor was bombed, the morning the Twin Towers were attacked, what it was like to be a woman in the military in WWII, and more. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on our website or in the weekly enewsletter.
Friday, Nov. 13
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – The Loren Foster American Legion Post 346 and Auxiliary Unit, 610 Bush Street, are hosting a drive-up fish supper. Serving is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meal choices include a fish meal (three pieces with sides), $10; six pieces of fish only, $10; and a kids’ meal for ages 5 to 12 (two pieces of fish with fries), $5. Shut-ins may call 563-929-3060.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered in worlds of swords and sorcery. Join together in small groups at the Independence Public Library to solve puzzles and combat monsters while exploring dark dungeons, ruined castles, or lava-filled caverns! Registration is required for this teen event, which takes place in 50-minute sessions from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 15-Dec. 15
Jazz at Lincoln Center (Virtual)
The Digital Concert Network at Jazz at Lincoln Center is now available for your viewing in partnership with the Independence Public Library. Each month, this concert series will bring to light a different form of jazz and highlight various musicians and musical eras. This month, nine-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and activist Ruben Blades brings salsa and swing together in this program while backed by one of the world’s leading big bands. The link for this program will be available on the IPL website, in the weekly enewsletter, and linked on IPL’s Facebook page.
Monday, Nov. 16
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss Things You Save in a Fire by Katherine Center. Join us in-person at 6:30 p.m. and share your thoughts on this novel! Registration is required.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held beginning at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian for online story time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “Around the Next Bend in the Road: The Life of Laura Ingalls Wilder.” This virtual program is presented by Sarah Uthoff, starting at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required for this event – access the link on the IPL website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, Nov. 20
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This Independence Public Library program will include new vaults and raids to defeat during the month. A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Monday, Nov. 23
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page or sent in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center for lunch. Blackhawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager Linda Nebbe will speak on “Who Gives a Hoot?” The public is always welcome to join in; membership is not required. Please call Kitty Kaiser at 319-827-1848 for a lunch reservation a week in advance.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Nov. 25-26
Library Closed for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and be closed all day on Thursday, November 26. The library will return to normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Lamont/Brandon Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 644 Bush Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
Monday, Nov. 30
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Teen Crafting Night
INDEPENDENCE – Indulge your creative side and join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to create holiday-themed crafts to share with seniors in the community. The teen group at the library is open to any student in grades 7-12. Registration required.