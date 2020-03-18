If you are a regular reader of the Independence Bulletin Journal, you would expect to see our calendar of events for the upcoming days printed here. However, the current COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic that is engulfing the world, and our local, state, and national government officials, have put severe limitations on all of us and how we spend our time each day.
With the current recommended limit on gatherings of no more than 10 people, many – if not all – of the events typically listed here have been cancelled for the foreseeable future. While we have heard about cancellations from some groups, others have yet to update us on their event’s status.
So, until further notice, we will not publish a calendar of events. If you aren’t sure about the status of your group’s event, contact them directly for information.
In addition, please submit information about cancellations, rescheduling, or events that will still take place by emailing us at news@bulletinjournal.com or calling us at 319-334-2557.
We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to our readership. We will continue to cover the news in and around Independence as best we can, considering the circumstances.
Take care, readers, and follow the protocols put forth from public health officials until this crisis is over.