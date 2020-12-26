Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through Dec. 31
A Christmas Carol Virtual Presentation
The Independence Public Library hosts Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson in a virtual performance of the classic story “A Christmas Carol.” Use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or sent in the weekly enewsletter. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Through Feb. 7
Winter Book Bingo
The Independence Public Library is hosting Winter Book Bingo, with cards for children and for teens and adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize, with special prizes available for blackouts! Pick up your bingo card at the library starting December 21, or view the cards on the library’s website. Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or through the online form found on the library’s website.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Dec. 24 – 25
Modified Library Hours for Christmas
The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, and be closed all day on Friday, December 25. The library returns to normal curbside pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 26. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Cinema Saturday
During the month of December, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Monday, Dec. 28
Virtual Book Discussion
How have you been spending your Christmas break? What have you been reading or listening to? Join Caitlin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom in this virtual book discussion and talk about what you’ve been reading lately. Maybe you’ll even find a new favorite or two! This event is open to any teen, grades 7-12. Join using the Zoom link found on the library website, on the Facebook page, or sent in the weekly teen enewsletter.
Monday, Dec. 28
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. Bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Distribution days for the first half of 2021 are January 25, February 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, and June 28.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
On Reserve – Episode 7
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community and some read-alikes you can add to your To Be Read list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. Listen via the library website or through any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com
Thursday, Dec. 31
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live.
Dec. 31 – Jan. 1
Modified Library Hours for New Year’s
The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, and be closed all day on Friday, January 1. The library returns to normal curbside pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 2.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Friday, Jan. 8
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. To keep our community safe, it’s curbside pickup only. Simply pull up, pay, and get the number of meals you want. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Proceeds fund fairground improvements. The next fry is January 15.
Friday, Jan. 15
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Curbside pickup only.
Friday, Jan. 29
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Curbside pickup only.