Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through Feb. 7
Winter Book Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Winter Book Bingo, with cards for children and for teens and adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize, with special prizes available for blackouts! Pick up your bingo card at the library, or view the cards on the library’s website. Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or through the online form found on the library’s website. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Jan. 18 – 25
Nailed it! Teen Challenge (Virtual)
Are you feeling creative? Pick up a kit at the library and participate in the Nailed it! challenge. Use your imagination to recreate a winter-themed dessert at home and then submit a photo of your finished product for bragging rights! Kits can be picked up at the library starting Monday, January 18. Your picture should be submitted to iplprograms@gmail.com no later than Monday, January 25. This program is open to all students in grades 7-12. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Build a Fair Future Open House
INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Fair Association will hold a public open house to share news about a $1.5 million project to build a new 4-H Building and Events Center. The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the current 4-H Building. There will be a short program at 5:30 p.m. and light snacks will be available.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
3rd Thursday with Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “The Origins of the Presidential Cabinet” at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This virtual program is presented by Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky, senior fellow at the International Center for Jefferson Studies. Registration is required for this event – access the link on the IPL Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of January, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Aurora Legion/Auxiliary Breakfast
AURORA – The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary are hosting a carryout-only breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 302 Warren Street. Come in through the front door and follow the signs to maintain social distancing. Masks required. The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and scrambled eggs, and donut holes. Adults eat for $10 each, children ages 5 to 8 eat for $5 each, and preschoolers eat for free.
Monday, Jan. 25
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, contact Independence Mobile Food Pantry Coordinator Vicki Samec at 319-327-0542. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next distribution days for 2021 are set for February 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, and June 28.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
On Reserve – Episode 9
INDEPENDENCE – On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community and some read-alikes you can add to your To Be Read list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. Listen via the library website or through any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
One Book One Independence Book Announcement
INDEPENDENCE – 2021 marks the sixth year of One Book One Independence, and the Independence Public Library is excited to share the 2021 selection with the community! Watch for articles in The Independence Bulletin Journal and the Winthrop News announcing this year’s pick and upcoming programming, as well as updated information on IPL’s website and social media pages. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the four Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Jan. 27 – April 7
Alpha Wednesdays
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue (south of Walmart), is launching Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m. from January 27 through April 7. The series provides a chance to explore the Christian faith, ask questions in a non-threatening environment, and share points of view. Each talk looks at a different question around faith and is designed to create conversation. Alpha is run around the globe, and all are welcome. The meetings are live ask well as online via Zoom. Find the link at https://facebook/triumphantChurchIndee/ in the Alpha video description and event post. Email inquiries to office@iatriumphant.com or via Facebook Messenger.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, Jan. 29
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. To keep our community safe, it’s curbside pickup only. Simply pull up, pay, and get the number of meals you want. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of January, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservative Women for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Feb. 11
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Monday, Feb. 15
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months (February, March, April, May, July, September, October, and November).
Monday, Feb. 22
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, contact Independence Mobile Food Pantry Coordinator Vicki Samec at 319-327-0542. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Distribution days for the first part of 2021 are set for March 22, April 26, May 24, and June 28.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.