Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through Dec. 31
A Christmas Carol Virtual Presentation
The Independence Public Library hosts Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson in a virtual performance of the classic story “A Christmas Carol.” Use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or sent in the weekly enewsletter. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Santa in Lamont
LAMONT – Santa is coming to Lamont from 1 to 2 p.m. He will be at the gazebo on Bush Street. Visitors are asked to drive by and give him a wave as you collect a treat sack, an ornament, and a present. This event is hosted by the Lamont Community Club.
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Christmas at Lee Mansion
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society is sponsoring Christmas at Lee Mansion from 12 to 4 p.m. Take a self-guided tour of the mansion and see what has been accomplished this year. An art gallery is located in the upper hallway.
Monday, Dec. 14
Santa Sacks Pickup
INDEPENDENCE – Santa Claus has dropped off a gift for boys and girls ages birth to 2nd grade! The Independence Public Library will have Santa Sacks available. Stop in the library lobby between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to pick up a sack for your child, filled with crafts, candy, and a special Christmas gift. Santa Sacks will be available while supplies last during curbside pickup starting on Tuesday, December 15. Limit one per child, please.
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Using the craft kit included in the Santa Sacks, follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the website, Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Virtual Book Discussion
Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom to discuss A Redbird Christmas by Fannie Flagg. Access the Zoom link on the library website, Facebook page, or sent in the weekly enewsletter.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
On Reserve – Episode 6
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community and some read-alikes you can add to your To Be Read list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. Listen via the library website or through any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com
Thursday, Dec. 17
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
3rd Thursday with Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “The 1929 Christmas Eve White House Fire” at 6 p.m. on Zoom, presented by Craig Wright, museum archivist. Registration is required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, Dec. 18
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This program will include new raids and the return of Krampus March. A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show.
Dec. 21 – Feb. 7
Winter Book Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Winter Book Bingo, with cards for children and for teens and adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize, with special prizes available for blackouts! Pick up your bingo card at the library starting December 21, or view the cards on the library’s website. Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or through the online form found on the library’s website.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live.
Dec. 24 – 25
Modified Library Hours
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be closed all day on Christmas Day. The library returns to normal curbside pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 26.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE –Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show.
Monday, Dec. 28
Virtual Book Discussion
How have you been spending your Christmas break? What have you been reading or listening to? Join Caitlin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom in this virtual book discussion and talk about what you’ve been reading lately. Maybe you’ll even find a new favorite or two! This event is open to any teen, grades 7-12. Join using the Zoom link found on the library website, on the Facebook page, or sent in the weekly teen enewsletter.
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Distribution days for 2021 are set for January 25, February 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, and June 28.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
On Reserve – Episode 7
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community and some read-alikes you can add to your To Be Read list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live.
Dec. 31 – Jan. 1
Modified Library Hours
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and be closed all day New Year’s Day. The library returns to normal curbside pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 2.
Friday, Jan. 8, 2021
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Takeout available. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.