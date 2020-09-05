Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Monday, Sept. 7
Library Closed for Labor Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed for the Labor Day holiday. Library programs and operations will resume on Tuesday, September 8.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
American Legion Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – Due to Labor Day, the September American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us in-person at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Registration is required
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Closed for Staff Development
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close for the day at 5 p.m. for staff development. The library does this on the second Wednesday of each month so that employees may work to learn, grow, and serve you better.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
Senior iTAB Kickoff
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library’s Senior Teen Advisory Board is an opportunity for students in grades 9-12 to make friends, have fun, and make the library an awesome place for you! Join us at the library at 6 p.m. for pizza and to plan for the year! Registration is required.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Sept. 11
Lest We Forget
INDEPENDENCE – A public ceremony in remembrance of 9/11 will be held on Patriot Day, Friday, September 11, in front of the fire department on 4th Avenue SE starting at about 8 a.m.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This program, courtesy of the Independence Public Library, will include new vaults and other challenges to defeat during Atomic Month. Takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sustaining Dinner for Veterans Memorial
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Veterans Memorial Committee is sponsoring a free-will sustaining dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Independence VFW Hall. Dining options include socially distanced indoor seating, outdoor seating, and carryout via drop-in or calling ahead at 319-334-4619. The menu will offer pulled pork, brats, chicken, potato salad, baked beans, and chips. The event’s purpose is to raise funds to support and add to the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial.
Sun., Sept. 13-Sat., Sept. 19
Lincoln as Storyteller (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is hosting Kevin Wood, who returns as President Abraham Lincoln, sharing about our nation’s history and his own personal history through stories and jokes. This program will be available virtually throughout the week.
Monday, Sept. 14
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun.
Junior iTAB Kickoff
INDEPENDENCE – The Junior Teen Advisory Board at the Independence Public Library is an opportunity for students in grades 7-8 to make friends, have fun, and make the library an awesome place for you! Join us at the library at 6 p.m. for pizza and to plan for the year! Registration is required.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, will hold its regular meeting this month on the second Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Start time is 7 p.m. If you have questions, Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
Third Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “A Brief History of Women’s Suffrage, 1840-1920” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This virtual program is presented by Dr. Karen M. Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics and professor of political science at Iowa State University. Registration is required.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered in worlds of swords and sorcery. Join together in small groups to solve puzzles and combat monsters while exploring dark dungeons, ruined castles, or lava-filled caverns! This program of the Independence Public Library takes place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in 50-minute sessions. Registration is required
Monday, Sept. 21
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Come to the Independence Public Library to discuss The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah. Join us in-person at 6:30 p.m. and share your thoughts on this novel! Registration is required.
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. in the theater at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society’s website at www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Independence Garden Club
HAZLETON – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11 a.m. at Fontana Park. Naturalist Sondra Cabell will speak on “Monarch Tagging” prior to members eating their sack lunches and touring the area.The public is welcome to join in at Fontana Park. No reservation required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
Grilling with Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Dan and Lizzie Lake join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom as we create a full meal using the grill, complete with tasty sides. This program is sponsored by Fareway.
Monday, Sept. 28
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun.
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry is held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.