Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through Dec. 31
A Christmas Carol Virtual Presentation
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library hosts Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson in a virtual performance of the classic story “A Christmas Carol.” Use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or sent in the weekly enewsletter. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Through Feb. 7
Winter Book Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Winter Book Bingo, with cards for children and for teens and adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize, with special prizes available for blackouts! Pick up your bingo card at the library, or view the cards on the library’s website. Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or through the online form found on the library’s website. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Online Story Time (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Dec. 31 – Jan. 1
Modified Library Hours for New Year’s
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, and be closed all day on Friday, January 1. The library returns to normal curbside pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 2. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Online Story Time (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, Jan. 8
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. To keep our community safe, it’s curbside pickup only. Simply pull up, pay, and get the number of meals you want. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Proceeds fund fairground improvements. The next fry is January 15.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of January, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
On Reserve – Episode 8
INDEPENDENCE – On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community and some read-alikes you can add to your To Be Read list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. Listen via the library website or through any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Online Story Time (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, Jan. 15
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
- INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This program will include a new vault and an out-of-this-world parallel dimension. A personal Minecraft account and registration is required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. Visit www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. To keep our community safe, it’s curbside pickup only. Simply pull up, pay, and get the number of meals you want. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Proceeds fund fairground improvements. The next fry is January 29.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, Jan. 18
Virtual Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom to discuss The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee. Join us on Zoom and share your thoughts on this novel! Access the Zoom link here, on our Facebook page, or sent in our weekly enewsletter. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Jan. 18 – 25
Nailed it! Teen Challenge (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Are you feeling creative? Pick up a kit at the library and participate in the Nailed it! challenge. Use your imagination to recreate a winter-themed dessert at home and then submit a photo of your finished product for bragging rights! Kits can be picked up at the library starting Monday, January 18, and your picture should be submitted to iplprograms@gmail.com no later than Monday, January 25. This program is open to all students in grades 7-12. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Build a Fair Future Open House
INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Fair Association set Wednesday, January 20 for a public open house to learn more about a $1.5 million project to build a new 4-H Building and Events Center. The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the current 4-H Building. There will be a short program at 5:30 p.m. and light snacks will be available.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Online Story Time (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
3rd Thursday with Hoover Library (Virtual)
- INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “The Origins of the Presidential Cabinet” at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This virtual program is presented by Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky, Senior Fellow at the International Center for Jefferson Studies. Registration is required for this event – access the link here or on our Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Cinema Saturday
During the month of January, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
On Reserve – Episode 9
INDEPENDENCE – On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community and some read-alikes you can add to your To Be Read list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. Listen via the library website or through any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
One Book One Independence Book Announcement
INDEPENDENCE – 2021 marks the sixth year of One Book One Independence, and the Independence Public Library is excited to share the 2021 selection with our community! Watch for articles in The Independence Bulletin Journal and the Winthrop News announcing this year’s pick and upcoming programming, as well as updated information on our website and social media pages. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Online Story Time (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, Jan. 29
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. To keep our community safe, it’s curbside pickup only. Simply pull up, pay, and get the number of meals you want. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of January, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.