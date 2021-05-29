Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Sunday, May 30
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Monday, May 31
Library Closed for Memorial Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed all day for Memorial Day. They will return to normal hours, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., on June 1. For more information, call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, June 1
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wed., June 2
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Starting at 2 p.m., join the library’s guest reader, Virginia Lake, on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy. To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
June 2 – Aug. 31
Unicorns Program (Virtual)
Not everything at the city zoo is as it seems. Two curious kids take a closer look and discover what they believe is a unicorn. But unicorns aren’t real…or are they? Watch this fun fantasy adventure with the Independence Public Library and see where the story takes you! A link will be provided on June 2 on the library’s website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Thursday, June 3
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website or Facebook page for a link.
Friday, June 4
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors Megan Rawlins and Austin Pink from the Independence Junior Senior High School! Join online at 8 a.m. and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library’s website and Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This summer’s program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This Independence Public Library program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Sunday, June 6
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment.
Monday, June 7
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library online at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along to create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Artist Spotlight (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on Maud Bentley and her craft of quilting! Watch as Maud shares about how she got started in this craft and talks about her use of color in her quilted projects. A link to the video will be provided on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, June 8
Community Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – Save local lives through the Buchanan County Community Blood Drive, hosted in the Wellness Studios at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) and facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier of blood and blood products to BCHC. Hours are 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in the area. LifeServe doesn’t collect blood in a community unless that blood will help the local medical center or hospital.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, June 9
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Starting at 2 p.m., join the library’s guest reader, Jane Fischels, on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family.
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development. For more information, call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, June 10
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, June 11
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Jackie Heinz, owner of Heinz Academy! Join online at 8 a.m. and find a new way to stay active!
ARC Blood Drive
QUASQUETON – An American Red Cross blood drive will be held by Quasqueton Emergency Services at Quasqueton City Hall from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
Saturday, June 12
Community Shred Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is teaming up with local sponsor BankIowa from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to bring you a Community Shred Day. Individuals may bring no more than five boxes of documents to the Falcon Civic Center parking lot, 1305 5th Ave NE, to be shredded free of charge. Three-ring binders and trash are not accepted. Shredding your documents is key in preventing identity theft. Use this opportunity to destroy unneeded personal documents that include personal information, Social Security numbers, and/or financial information.