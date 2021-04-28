Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, April 28
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, April 29
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Cooking with Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Dan & Lizzie Lake return at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom with a program featuring their tips for creating an easy weeknight dinner this spring. Join the Independence Public Library for this virtual program sponsored by Fareway. A recording of this program will be available if you are unable to attend live. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the library website or Facebook page, or in the weekly enewsletter.
Saturday, May 1
Annual Plant Sale
HAZLETON – The Fontana Herb Society’s annual plant sale will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton. The nature center requires face masks and social distancing. Several varieties of perennials, herbs, hostas, ground covers, irises, and daylilies will be available. Proceeds from the sale help maintain the herb and butterfly gardens at the nature center.
Tuesday, May 4
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be on Tuesday, May 4 at Three Elms Park.
On Reserve – Episode 16
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in our community and some read-alikes you can add to your list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. You can listen on the library’s website or through any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, May 5
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives (formerly Buchanan County Conservative Women) for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, May 6
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Monday, May 10
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along to create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, May 11
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Guy Grover Timber.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, May 12
Library to Close Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library closes at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better.
Thursday, May 13
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, May 14
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This month’s program from the Independence Public Library brings the return of Camp Lovecraft with new obstacle courses, areas to explore, and a new horse race! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Saturday, May 15
Woodland Walk
Extend your Mother’s Day by coming out and enjoying a morning woodland walk in search of wildflowers! The walk will be at the stunning Guy Grover Timber on the Wapsipinicon River at 2720 Nolen Avenue. While exploring, the group is likely to see Jack-in-the-pulpits, columbines, May apples, wild geraniums, blood root, and many woodland flowers. The hour-long walk starts at 9 a.m. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on Public Events to register.
Saturday, May 15
Wapsi through the Seasons:
Spring Kayak
Naturalists will meet everyone at 12 p.m. at Three Elms boat ramp in Independence for a four-hour float trip to Quasqueton Campground. There will be several stops along the way to learn about river mussels, river flow, and migratory birds. Cost of $5 per person includes use of a kayak, life vest, and paddle. Participants should bring sunscreen, insect repellant, and any snacks or drinks. Transportation between accesses may be available pending COVID-19 protocols. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on Public Events to register.
Monday, May 17
ICSD Band/Vocal Concert
INDEPENDENCE – A band and vocal concert featuring grades 9-12 will be held in the gymnasium at Independence Junior/Senior High School beginning at 7 p.m. Current COVID-19 guidelines are in place for this event.
Tuesday, May 18
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Boies Bend Area.
Tuesday, May 18
On Reserve – Episode 17
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in our community and some read-alikes you can add to your list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library.
Cooking With Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Join Dan and Lizzie Lake at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom as they partner with the Independence Public Library for this program sharing their latest finds and proven favorites in the kitchen. This is a virtual program sponsored by Fareway. A recording of this program will be available if you are unable to attend live. Get the link and password for the Zoom program from the library website or Facebook page, or in the weekly enewsletter.
Wednesday, May 19
Buchanan Co. Historical Society at Mill
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will conduct its regular business meeting as well as meet with volunteers beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Mill. Activities will include a tour of updated exhibits. Check out the Historical Society website at www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Thursday, May 20
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
3rd Thursday With Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents Amana native and scholar Peter Hoehnle and his program “Iowa’s Communal Utopias” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required for this event – access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.