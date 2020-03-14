Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, March 14
Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host square and round dancers at Independence’s East Elementary Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines will lead at the microphone. Visitors are always welcome.
Over the Rainbow Party
INDEPENDENCE – The Trendy Tulip, 124 3rd Avenue SE, is holding an Over the Rainbow Party for kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $5 per child. The event includes face painting, a glitter station, and a treasure hunt. Snacks and treats to be served. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Sunday, March 15
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 meet at the Independence Public Library and work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Snacks provided. Registration required. Program is 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. Call the library 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprocoordinator@gmail.com to register.
Monday, March 16
OWLS Hike
FAIRBANK – Join a Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB) naturalist and other Older Wiser Livelier Souls (OWLS) members on an hour-long hike through Roberts Wildlife Area at 10 a.m. Please be sure to dress for the weather. Pre-registration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.”
Weather Spotter Class
INDEPENDENCE – The annual National Weather Service weather spotter training course will be held in the Mental Health Institute auditorium. Registration and meal starts at 6 p.m. Training begins at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited. RSVP with the Buchanan County Emergency Management office at 319-334-6411 or email at bcem@indytel.com.
Athletes with Disabilities in Iowa
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Adaptive Sports Iowa is an organization dedicated to providing meaningful competitive and recreational activities for participants with disabilities in Iowa. At the Independence Public Library, see and hear about opportunities like wheelchair basketball, beep baseball, cycling, and more. Event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – A regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Visit the historical society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, March 17
One-on-One Tech Help
INDEPENDENCE – Have some technology you’d like to figure out? Want to learn how to back up family photos? Want to brush up on some basic computer skills? Sign up for a helpful one-on-one 45-minute session from 1 to 1:45 p.m. or 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Film Showing: Megan Leavey
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! The Independence Public Library brings you the story of Megan Leavey with a free showing on the big screen at the Starlight Cinema. Leavey identifies with Rex, a particularly aggressive dog, after being assigned to clean up the K9 unit after a disciplinary hearing. They become a team and, over the course of their service, Megan and Rex complete more than 100 missions and save many lives. Program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, March 18
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday Special this week is grilled ribeye steak. Their hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Run by a volunteer group, Common Grounds serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Takeout available. Call 563-924-2367.
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! It’s early dismissal time at school, and we can’t wait to have fun at the Independence Public Library! This session is all about local K9 celebrities: Officers Cass and Deputy Ward with their K9s, Tyton and Koda. Learn about the training the K9 officers and their dogs receive, see a demonstration of the work they can do, and more! Best for ages K-6. Program runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – New name, same format! Babies, toddlers, and preschoolers are welcome at the Independence Public Library for an hour filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm on Thursday mornings. The theme is Hop into Spring! Rhyme Time for babies begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ will follow at 9:50 to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m.
Lenten Lunch
INDEPENDENCE – An ecumenical Lenten Lunch will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. A $7 donation to cover the meal is suggested. The lunches are organized by the Independence Area Ministerial Association. All are welcome to attend.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East. The assignments are “Eyes” and “Old Tools.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Friday, March 20
Shrimp and Fish Fry
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion is holding a shrimp and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu consists of shrimp, fish, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, children under age 12 is $5, and preschoolers dine for free. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Saturday, March 21
Mailbox Memories and Legacy Letters
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Remember the good old days when mailboxes held more than bills and advertisements? Enjoy a day of letter-writing activities at the Independence Public Library with Mary Potter Kenyon and Sue Schuerman. Learn about the famous and infamous history of postal mail, displaying meaningful letters, and about legacy letters. These letters are a way of communicating what matters most in life to family and loved ones. Attendees will create a legacy letter that will be cherished for generations. Lunch will be catered. Event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Soup Supper
HAZLETON – Hazleton Fire & EMS will host a soup supper from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hazleton Fire Station. The menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, bars, and drinks. Tickets are $6 each in advance and $7 each at the door.
Sunday, March 22
Pancake Breakfast
ROWLEY – The Rowley Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast at the Rowley Community Center, 109 Ely Street, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu features pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, applesauce, ham, fresh fruit, and beverages. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for children ages three to 12. Children under age three eat for free.
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Monday, March 23
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Enjoy a discussion of Read-Alikes to our OBOI title! Pick a read-alike and come ready to share. Program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Prairie Hills for lunch. Members and residents, led by Master Gardener Mary Steuben, will create “Eggs to Dye For.” The public is always welcome to join in; membership is not required. Please call Kitty Kaiser at 319-827-1848 for a lunch reservation a week in advance.
Speech Showcase
INDEPENDENCE – High school speech students from the Independence Community School District will be performing at the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Come watch our local talent perform their individual speeches.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, March 25
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday Special this week is ham and cheesy potatoes.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The writer’s group is official! Sharpen your skills with a writing prompt or two, then share what you’ve been working on and/or provide feedback for others at the Independence Public Library. Discover this new community of people who put work into the same craft, make meaningful connections, and become a better writer at the same time. Note: The writer’s group has been temporarily moved to Wednesday because of One Book One Independence programming. The writer’s group will resume meeting the last Thursday of each month in April. Program begins at 6 p.m.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, March 26
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – The theme is Muddy Days!
Lenten Lunch
INDEPENDENCE – An ecumenical Lenten Lunch will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church.
Iowa Veterans’ Stories
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Sara Maniscalco, founder of Iowa Veterans’ Perspective, will share amazing first-hand accounts of veterans at the Independence Public Library. No one speaks better about the experiences of war than veterans themselves. Sara preserves these stories to help educate the public about life in the military. Hear accounts of the day Pearl Harbor was bombed, the morning the Twin Towers were attacked, what it was like to be a woman in the military in WWII, and more. Program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 28
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or while supplies last. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall/Community Center from 9:30 to 11 a.m. If you need food assistance, consider taking advantage of this opportunity. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. All school property regulations will be followed. You need to bring your ID to sign in. Bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be April 25.
Fish Fry
BRANDON – The 53rd Annual Lime Creek Fish and Game Club Fish Fry will be held at the Brandon Area Community Center. Serving is from 4 to 7 p.m. (or until gone). All-you-can-eat fish! Adult tickets are $10 each; kids ages 5-12 dine for $5 each; preschoolers eat for free. Takeout available. Door prizes – need not be present to win!
Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – Fred and Jacquie Grow of Boone will lead at the microphone.