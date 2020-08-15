Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Life and Liberty Walk
INDEPENDENCE – The public is invited to a Life and Liberty Walk starting at 1 p.m. at Riverwalk Park. The uplifting event is for anyone interested in the Fruit of the Spirit of love, joy, peace, kindness, gentleness, goodness, patience, and faith. It will open with a time of fellowship, patriotic singing, and prayer before a nice “two-mile” walk through town. Non-walkers may stay in the park and listen to music. After the walk, there will be a time to share experiences.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Microwave Desserts (Virtual)
Join Lizzie Lake and the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. as we explore some new ways to make dessert. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the website, in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link, or on the library’s Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Independence Downtown Revitalization Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The public is invited to the first of two public meetings to discuss a Independence Downtown Revitalization Plan. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the Junior / Senior High Auditorium on Tuesday, August 18. Masks are recommended and will be available, as will hand sanitizer. There will also be a live stream through the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Visit www.independencedowntownplan.wordpress.com for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! A link for this event will be provided on the website, on the library’s Facebook page, or by request.
Friday, Aug. 21
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
TJ from Network Nirvana partners with the Independence Public Library from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This program will be part of an Ancient Egyptian world. So many new activities to explore, including more vaults to defeat! A personal Minecraft account and registration required.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Explore and Build Sensory Food Puzzles
HAZLETON – Join Bailey, naturalist intern for Buchanan County Conservation, for a family-friendly program where participants will learn about how animals find their food using their senses. This event will be hosted at Fontana Park, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton, at 10 a.m. Families will be creating sensory puzzles for the raccoons, coyote, and eagle as a form of enrichment and to explore how each animal finds its food. Limited space is available so sign up soon at www.buchanancountyparks.com. Masks and social distancing will be enforced and a COVID-19 waiver will be required.
MEA’s Mission
INDEPENDENCE – A MEA’s Mission Giveaway has been scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Living Water Church, 113 2nd Avenue NE. They are currently accepting monetary donations to purchase school supplies for this giveaway.
Duck Derby
INDEPENDENCE –The Third Annual Independence Rubber Duck Derby will begin at 11 a.m., when hundreds of rubber ducks will be launched from the 2nd Avenue Bridge. Ducks are now on sale (1/$5 or $5/$20) from any chamber board member, at the chamber office, online at independence-area-chamber-of-commerce.square.site/, or from any Independence High School Bass Club member.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered in worlds of swords and sorcery. Join the Independence Public Library from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in 50-minute sessions in small groups to solve puzzles and combat monsters while exploring dark dungeons, ruined castles, or lava-filled caverns! Snacks are provided for this in-person event. Registration is required.
Monday, Aug. 24
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something bright and cheerful. A link for this event will be posted on the website, on the Library’s Facebook page, sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link, or by request.
In-Person Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson. Share your thoughts around this fantastical novel! Registration is required.
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at a new location, Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – Members of the Independence Garden Club will meet at Ruth Hamilton’s home for a picnic lunch. “In a Pickle” will be presented by Dan Alberts.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Desserts in the Air Fryer (Virtual)
Ready to take your air fryer to the next level? Join Dan Lake and the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discover new ways to use your air fryer! Dan will talk about different desserts to make in your air fryer and demonstrate the ease of making them. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the website, the Library’s Facebook page, in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link, or by request.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
American Legion Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – Due to Labor Day, the September American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Sept. 10
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.