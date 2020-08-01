Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Stanley Ice Cream Social
STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will host their annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meal will be a choice of ribeye sandwich, hamburger, or hotdog with a bag of chips as well as a cup of homemade ice cream. Drive-thru and carryout only at the fire station on Main Street. No drinks or pie this year. Proceeds will go to support the Stanley Fire Department and EMS.
Monday, Aug. 3
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 will meet at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar (American Legion Post).
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! A link for this event will be provided on the website, on the library’s Facebook page, or by request. For more information email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, Aug. 7
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
TJ from Network Nirvana partners with the Independence Public Library from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. Kingdoms of Osiris brings new challenges this month! This program will be part of an Ancient Egyptian world. So many new activities to explore, including more vaults to defeat! A personal Minecraft account and registration required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. Visit www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
Monday, Aug. 10
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. as we craft virtually with a Shark-Week inspired, family-friendly project! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. A link for this event will be posted on the website, on the library’s Facebook page, and sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link, or by request. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – A community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue. To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 mayo donate and are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Sign up online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. It’s important that eligible community members continue to give blood regularly to ensure the health of the community. There is no substitute for human blood.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! A link for this event will be provided on the website, on the library’s Facebook page, or by request. For more information email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Writer’s Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writer’s Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us in-person at 6:30 p.m. as we share what we’ve written since February and how the pandemic has affected us as writers. Registration is required – please call the library at 319-334-2470 or email us at iplprograms@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Microwave Desserts (Virtual)
Join Lizzie Lake and the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. as we explore some new ways to make dessert. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the website, in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link, or on the library’s Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! A link for this event will be provided on the website, on the library’s Facebook page, or by request. For more information email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, Aug. 21
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
TJ from Network Nirvana partners with the Independence Public Library from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This program will be part of an Ancient Egyptian world. So many new activities to explore, including more vaults to defeat! A personal Minecraft account and registration required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. Visit www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered in worlds of swords and sorcery. Join the Independence Public Library from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in 50-minute sessions in small groups to solve puzzles and combat monsters while exploring dark dungeons, ruined castles, or lava-filled caverns! Snacks are provided for this in-person event. Registration is required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, Aug. 24
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something bright and cheerful. A link for this event will be posted on the website, on the Library’s Facebook page, sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link, or by request. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
In-Person Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson. Share your thoughts around this fantastical novel! Registration is required – please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at a new location, Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – Members of the Independence Garden Club will meet at Ruth Hamilton’s home for a picnic lunch. “In a Pickle” will be presented by Dan Alberts.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! A link for this event will be provided on the website, on the library’s Facebook page, or by request. For more information email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Desserts in the Air Fryer (Virtual)
Ready to take your air fryer to the next level? Join Dan Lake and the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discover new ways to use your air fryer! Dan will talk about different desserts to make in your air fryer and demonstrate the ease of making them. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the website, the Library’s Facebook page, in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link, or by request. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.