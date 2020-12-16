Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through Dec. 31
A Christmas Carol (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library hosts Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson in a virtual performance of the classic story “A Christmas Carol.” Use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or sent in the weekly enewsletter. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
3rd Thursday w/Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “The 1929 Christmas Eve White House Fire” at 6 p.m. on Zoom, presented by Craig Wright, museum archivist. Registration is required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, Dec. 18
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This program will include new raids and the return of Krampus March. A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Dec. 21 – Feb. 7
Winter Book Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Winter Book Bingo, with cards for children and for teens and adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize, with special prizes available for blackouts! Pick up your bingo card at the library starting December 21, or view the cards on the library’s website. Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or through the online form found on the library’s website.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live.
Dec. 24 – 25
Modified Library Hours for Christmas
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, and be closed all day on Friday, December 25. The library returns to normal curbside pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 26.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Monday, Dec. 28
Virtual Book Discussion
How have you been spending your Christmas break? What have you been reading or listening to? Join Caitlin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom in this virtual book discussion and talk about what you’ve been reading lately. Maybe you’ll even find a new favorite or two! This event is open to any teen, grades 7-12. Join using the Zoom link found on the library website, on the Facebook page, or sent in the weekly teen enewsletter.
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Distribution days for early 2021 are set for January 25, February 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, and June 28.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
On Reserve – Episode 7
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community and some read-alikes you can add to your To Be Read list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. Listen via the library website or through any podcast streaming service.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live.
Dec. 31 – Jan. 1
Modified Library Hours for New Year’s
The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, and be closed all day on Friday, January 1. The library returns to normal curbside pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 2. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Friday, Jan. 8
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Takeout available. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.
Friday, Jan. 15
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Takeout available. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.
Friday, Jan. 29
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Takeout available. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.