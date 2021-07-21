Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Thursday, July 22
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Rob Sand Townhall
INDEPENDENCE – Rob Sand, Auditor of State, will hold a townhall from 3 to 4 p.m. at First Ward Park. Bring a lawn chair.
Friday, July 23
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.! Join online and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
From 1 to 4 p.m., join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This summer’s Independence Public Library program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Saturday, July 24
Garden Tours
INDEPENDENCE – Color is all around, and this includes outside the Independence Public Library in the butterfly garden and Lee Mansion garden. Join Buchanan County Master Gardeners for an in-person garden tour of these beautiful spaces this summer! Tour times are 2 and 3 p.m. Registration is required.
July 24-25
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – Take a road trip into the past. Explore how local Iowans have lived, worked, and played through the years. The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Finder’s TEXACO Station and the three floors of the bank building are handicap accessible and offer many hands-on activities for the young at heart. Free admission.
Sunday, July 25
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Monday, July 26
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along. Use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – Due to RAGBRAI, the mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have questions about the Lamont event, call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss The Language of Flowers by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. Registration is required for this in-person program.
Tuesday, July 27
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
July 28-Aug. 31
Fantastic Foam Show (Virtual)
You’ll watch the invisible become visible, see the hair-raising VanDeGraf Generator, and learn the chemical secret of fabulous Fantastic Foam in this super special scien-tastic show! The Independence Public Library presents this video for your enjoyment through the end of August. A link will be provided on July 28 on the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Thursday, July 29
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
Friday, July 30
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.!
Hot Dog Fridays
Saturday, July 31
Relay for Life Golf
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Relay for Life 15th annual golf tournament will be held at Three Elms Golf Course starting with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Call Three Elms Golf course at 319-334-4235 for details and to register your team.
July 31- Aug. 1
Quasqueton Area Museum
Sunday, Aug. 1
Rowley Historical Society
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Aug. 6
Hot Dog Fridays
Aug. 7-8
Quasqueton Area Museum
Sunday, Aug. 8
Rowley Historical Society
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Independence Eagles
Thursday, Aug. 12
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Aug. 13
Hot Dog Fridays
Aug. 14-15
Quasqueton Area Museum
Sunday, Aug. 15
Rowley Historical Society
Friday, Aug. 20
Hot Dog Fridays
Aug. 21-22
Quasqueton Area Museum
Sunday, Aug. 22
Rowley Historical Society
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Cupcakes with Cops
INDEPENDENCE – Join local law enforcement officers and Building Directions for Families for games, fun, and sweet treats from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at First Ward Park (by the courthouse). This program is free for everyone! This is a great opportunity for you and your children to meet local law enforcement officers.
Independence Eagles
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street.
Friday, Aug. 27
Hot Dog Fridays
Aug. 28-29
Quasqueton Area Museum
Sunday, Aug. 29
Rowley Historical Society
