Through Dec. 15
Jazz at Lincoln Center (Virtual)
The Digital Concert Network at Jazz at Lincoln Center is now available for your viewing in partnership with the Independence Public Library. Each month, this concert series will bring to light a different form of jazz and highlight various musicians and musical eras. This month, nine-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and activist Ruben Blades brings salsa and swing together in this program while backed by one of the world’s leading big bands. The link for this program will be available on the IPL website, in the weekly enewsletter, and linked on IPL’s Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Through Dec. 31
Virtual “A Christmas Carol”
The Independence Public Library hosts Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson in a virtual performance of the classic story “A Christmas Carol.” Use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or sent in the weekly enewsletter. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Cinema Saturday
During the month of December, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn from the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday. Reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
LifeServe Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at the Buchanan County Community Blood Drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue. Appointments required. Schedule online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Christmas Memories
At 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, the Independence Public Library hosts Laura Keyes from Historic Voices for a Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas presentation. Join Laura and hear stories from her childhood days, and see some of her beloved Christmas gifts. Get the link and password from the library website, on Facebook, or in the weekly enewsletter.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Library Closes Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library closes at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Holiday Craft and Vendor Show
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is hosting a holiday craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. COVID-19 precautions and proclamations will be followed (i.e., masks, and social distancing).
Ho Ho Holiday 2020 Edition: Virtual Santa Visits
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom, the Independence Public Library hosts Santa Claus this year with a little Christmas magic and the help of technology. Sign up your child today for a five-minute time slot to speak with Santa, talk about their year, and share what is on their wish list! Registration is required. Time slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You will be notified of your scheduled time with Santa and a Zoom link will be sent prior to the event. Access to a device with Internet capabilities is required.
Santa in Lamont
LAMONT – Santa is coming to Lamont from 1 to 2 p.m. at the gazebo on Bush Street. Visitors are asked to drive by and give him a wave as you collect a treat sack, an ornament, and a present. Hosted by the Lamont Community Club.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Christmas at the Lee Mansion
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society is sponsoring Christmas at the Lee Mansion from 12 to 4 p.m. Take a self-guided tour of the mansion and see what has been accomplished this year. An art gallery is located in the upper hallway.
Monday, Dec. 14
Santa Sacks Pickup
Santa Claus has dropped off a gift for boys and girls ages birth to 2nd grade! The Independence Public Library will have Santa Sacks available. Stop in the library lobby between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to pick up a sack for your child, filled with crafts, candy, and a special Christmas gift. Santa Sacks will be available while supplies last during curbside pickup starting on Tuesday, December 15. Limit one per child, please.
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Using the craft kit included in the Santa Sacks, follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the website, Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Virtual Book Discussion
Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom to discuss A Redbird Christmas by Fannie Flagg. Access the Zoom link on the library website, Facebook page, or sent in the weekly enewsletter.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
On Reserve – Episode 6
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community and some read-alikes you can add to your list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. Listen via the library website or through any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “The 1929 Christmas Eve White House Fire” at 6 p.m. on Zoom, presented by Craig Wright, museum archivist. Registration is required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, Dec. 18
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This program will include new raids and the return of Krampus March. A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Saturday, Dec. 19
