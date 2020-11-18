Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through Dec. 4
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library is hosting their a special edition book sale in a new format this year! Stop by the Friends Room near the circulation desk to purchase children’s books at a special price of $0.25 each or five books for $1. DVDs will be on sale for $1 each, as well. Books for adults will go on special sale later in the year, so be sure to watch for more great deals! For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Through Dec. 15
Jazz at Lincoln Center (Virtual)
The Digital Concert Network at Jazz at Lincoln Center is now available for your viewing in partnership with the Independence Public Library. Each month, this concert series will bring to light a different form of jazz and highlight various musicians and musical eras. This month, nine-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and activist Ruben Blades brings salsa and swing together in this program while backed by one of the world’s leading big bands. The link for this program will be available on the IPL website, in the weekly enewsletter, and linked on IPL’s Facebook page.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian for online story time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see our website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “Around the Next Bend in the Road: The Life of Laura Ingalls Wilder.” This virtual program is presented by Sarah Uthoff, starting at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required for this event – access the link on the IPL website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, Nov. 20
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This Independence Public Library program will include new vaults and raids to defeat during the month. A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Monday, Nov. 23
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center for lunch. Blackhawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager Linda Nebbe will speak on “Who Gives a Hoot?” The public is always welcome to join in; membership is not required. Please call Kitty Kaiser at 319-827-1848 for a lunch reservation a week in advance.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Nov. 25-26
Library Closed for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and be closed all day on Thursday, November 26. The library will return to normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27.
Monday, Nov. 30
Indee Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, will meet at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Lamont/Brandon Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter at the American Legion alley for food pickup. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Old Township Hall on Main Street from 4:30 to 6 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month. Please wear masks.
Monday, Dec. 7
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Thursday, Dec. 10
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.