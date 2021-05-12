Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, May 12
Library to Close Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library closes at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Thursday, May 13
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library’s website or Facebook page for a link.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, May 14
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This month’s program from the Independence Public Library brings the return of Camp Lovecraft with new obstacle courses, areas to explore, and a new horse race! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Saturday, May 15
Farmer’s Market
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market opens for the season! The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the historic Wapsipinicon Mill.
Monday, May 17
ARC Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – An American Red Cross (ARC) blood drive will be held at the First Presbyterian Church from 1 to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767, contact RedCrossBlood.org, or download the Red Cross app.
ICSD Band/Vocal Concert
INDEPENDENCE – A band and vocal concert featuring grades 9-12 will be held in the gymnasium at Independence Junior/Senior High School beginning at 7 p.m. Current COVID-19 guidelines are in place for this event. The Independence Mustang Band Boosters will provide livestreaming on Facebook.
Tuesday, May 18
On Reserve – Episode 17
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in our community. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. You can listen on the library’s website or through any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com.
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – The next Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Boies Bend Area. As an ever-changing season, spring is the perfect time to get out regularly and brighten your mood. Spend an hour or two outdoors each week. Dress in layers as conditions warrant, and bring your mask for times when social distancing is not possible. All ages welcome. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Cooking With Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Join Dan and Lizzie Lake at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom as they partner with the Independence Public Library for this program sharing their latest finds and proven favorites in the kitchen. This is a virtual program sponsored by Fareway. A recording of this program will be available if you are unable to attend live. Get the link and password for the Zoom program from the library website or Facebook page, or in the weekly enewsletter.
Wednesday, May 19
Historical Society at Mill
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will conduct a business meeting as well as meet with volunteers beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Mill. Activities will include a tour of updated exhibits. Check out the historical society website at www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Baccalaureate
INDEPENDENCE – A baccalaureate service will be held at 7 p.m. in the junior/senior high school auditorium. The keynote speaker will be Amber Hudson. Families are welcome to attend. The school COVID guidelines will be in place.
Thursday, May 20
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents Amana native and scholar Peter Hoehnle and his program “Iowa’s Communal Utopias” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required for this event – access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday – Saturday, May 21 – 22
Poppy Distribution
INDEPENDENCE – In honor of the upcoming Memorial Day, members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 will be distributing poppies during the day in Independence at Farm Fleet and The Trendy Tulip. Free will donations are welcome.
Sunday, May 23
Graduation
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence High School class of 2021 graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Attendees must have a ticket. School COVID guidelines are to be followed.
Monday, May 24
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. Bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore. Registration is required for this in-person program.
Tuesday, May 25
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – This week’s Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Fontana Park.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, May 26
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, May 27
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join them in person at 6 p.m. at the library to share your work and discuss new ideas! Registration required
Monday, May 31
Library Closed for Memorial Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed all day for Memorial Day. They will return to normal hours, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., on June 1. For more information, call 319-334-2470.