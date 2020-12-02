Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through Dec. 15
Jazz at Lincoln Center (Virtual)
The Digital Concert Network at Jazz at Lincoln Center is available for viewing in partnership with the Independence Public Library. Each month, this concert series will bring to light a different form of jazz and highlight various musicians and musical eras. This month, nine-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and activist Ruben Blades brings salsa and swing together in this program while backed by one of the world’s leading big bands. The link will be available on the IPL website, in the weekly enewsletter, and linked on IPL’s Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Through Dec. 31
A Christmas Carol Virtual Presentation
The Independence Public Library hosts Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson in a virtual performance of the classic story “A Christmas Carol.” Use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or sent in the weekly enewsletter.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
On Reserve Podcast – Episode 5
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community and some read-alikes you can add to your To Be Read list. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. Listen via the library website or through any podcast streaming service.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, will meet at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Lamont/Brandon Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter at the American Legion alley for food pickup. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Old Township Hall on Main Street from 4:30 to 6 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month. Please wear masks.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Cinema Saturday
During December, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
LifeServe Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at the Buchanan County Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, December 8, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue. Besides COVID-19, this time of year brings challenges in meeting hospital partners’ blood needs for blood centers across the country. Flu season, winter weather, and holiday prep often keep donors away from their appointments. Appointments required. Schedule online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Blood donors should pre-screen for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 may donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Christmas Memories
At 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, the Independence Public Library hosts Laura Keyes from Historic Voices for a Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas presentation. Join Laura as she reminisces about her childhood Christmases and looks forward to making memories with her new family, husband Almanzo, and daughter Rose. Hear stories from her childhood days, and see some of her beloved Christmas gifts. Get the link and password from the library website, on Facebook, or in the weekly enewsletter.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Library Closes for Staff Development
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library closes at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence will meet. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Virtual Santa Visits
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom, the Independence Public Library hosts Santa Claus this year with the help of technology. Sign up your child for a five-minute time slot to speak with Santa, talk about their year, and share what is on their wish list! Registration required. Time slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis; you will be notified of your scheduled time with Santa, and a Zoom link will be sent prior to the event. This is a virtual event, and access to a device with Internet capabilities is required.
Cinema Saturday
Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday and find entertainment at home! Reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Christmas at Lee Mansion
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society is sponsoring Christmas at Lee Mansion from 12 to 4 p.m. Take a self-guided tour of the mansion and see what has been accomplished this year. An art gallery is located in the upper hallway.
Monday, Dec. 14
Santa Sack Pickup
The Independence Public Library will have Santa Sacks available. Santa Claus has dropped off a gift for boys and girls ages birth to 2nd grade! Stop in the library lobby between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to pick up a sack for your child, filled with crafts, candy, and a special Christmas gift. Santa Sacks will be available while supplies last during curbside pickup starting on Tuesday, December 15. Limit one per child, please.
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Using the craft kit included in the Santa Sacks, follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the website, Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Virtual Book Discussion
Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom to discuss A Redbird Christmas by Fannie Flagg. Access the Zoom link on the library website, Facebook page, or sent in the weekly enewsletter.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
On Reserve – Episode 6
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library. Listen via the library website or through any podcast streaming service.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “The 1929 Christmas Eve White House Fire” at 6 p.m. on Zoom, presented by Craig Wright, museum archivist. Registration required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, Dec. 18
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for online gaming from your home. This includes new raids and the return of Krampus March. A personal Minecraft account and registration required.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Cinema Saturday
Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday and find entertainment at home! Reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show.
Dec. 21 – Feb. 7
Winter Book Bingo
The Independence Public Library is hosting Winter Book Bingo, with cards for children and for teens and adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize, with special prizes available for blackouts! Pick up your bingo card at the library starting December 21, or view the cards on the library’s website. Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or through the online form found on the library’s website.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live.
Dec. 24 – 25
Modified Library Hours for Christmas
The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, and be closed all day on Friday, December 25. The library returns to normal curbside pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 26. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Cinema Saturday
Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday and find entertainment at home! Reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show.
Monday, Dec. 28
Virtual Book Discussion
How have you been spending your Christmas break? What have you been reading or listening to? Join Caitlin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom in a virtual book discussion and talk about what you’ve been reading. Maybe you’ll even find a new favorite or two! This event is open to any teen, grades 7-12. Join using the Zoom link found on the library website, on the Facebook page, or sent in the weekly teen enewsletter.
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. Bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Questions? Call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Distribution days for the first part of 2021 are set for January 25, February 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, and June 28.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
On Reserve – Episode 7
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library. Listen via the library website or through any podcast streaming service.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live.
Dec. 31 – Jan. 1
Modified Library Hours for New Year’s
The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, and be closed all day on Friday, January 1. The library returns to normal curbside pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 2.