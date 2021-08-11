Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move the story time indoors to the Community Room.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Aug. 13
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home from 1 to 4 p.m. This summer’s Independence Public Library program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
BCHC Poker Walk
INDEPENDENCE – Lexington Estate of Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is hosting the annual poker walk for Alzheimer’s starting at 5 p.m. at the Rotary Shelter in Riverwalk Parks. Community members of all ages are invited to take part. Each participant will receive a card at five checkpoints along the way. After completion of the walk, the person with the best five-card hand will win a one-year, single membership to the Wellness Center at BCHC. A donation of $5 is requested to participate, with all profits benefiting Lexington Estate’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s team fundraising efforts. Registration will take place at the Rotary Shelter in Riverwalk Parks just prior to the start of the walk.
Aug. 14-15
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Pack Better Lunches with Dan & Lizzie
INDEPENDENCE – Pack better lunches with tips and new ideas from Dan and Lizzie Lake! Come to the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for this in-person program sponsored by Fareway. Registration is required, as space is limited.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move the story time indoors to the Community Room.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents documentary filmmaker and historical researcher Darroch Greer about the Lafayette Escadrille and what it meant for America in World War I. The program starts at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required for this event.
Friday, Aug. 20
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome.
Fun Run – Glow Edition
URBANA – Friends of the Urbana Public Library will have their Annual Fun Run – Glow Edition starting at 8 p.m. The event is a 5K run/1-mile walk. The registration form can be found on the City of Urbana website (urbanaiowa.com). Register by August 13 to get a t-shirt. Registration also open at 7 p.m. before the race. Top three finishers in each male/female age division in the 5K run will receive a medal. The race will start in front of the library building, located at 351 Velvas Street in Urbana.
Aug. 21-22
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Animal Shelter Anniversary
HAZLETON – Otter Creek Animal Shelter will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of its third anniversary at 400 N Main Street in Hazleton. There will be opportunities to view adoptable animals and tour the shelter. Miller Top Fuel Barbecue will provide pork loin sandwiches, chips, and a drink for a free will donation. Ice cream and toppings will also be available for a free will donation. The trail will be open for walking, too.
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Monday, Aug. 23
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library for this family-friendly craft program at 10:30 a.m.! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk. To join in, use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 3:30 p.m. to discuss When the World Was Young by Elizabeth Gaffney.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Cupcakes with Cops
INDEPENDENCE – Come join our local law enforcement officers and Building Directions for Families for games, fun, and sweet treats from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at First Ward Park (by the courthouse). This program is free for everyone! This is a great opportunity for you and your children to meet our local law enforcement.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Magic Show with Rick Eugene
INDEPENDENCE – What better way to spend the afternoon than to watch a magic show?! Join the Independence Public Library at 2 p.m. for some laughs and mind-boggling feats with magician Rick Eugene. Registration required due to attendance restrictions.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move the story time indoors to the Community Room.
Friday, Aug. 27
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome.
Aug. 28-29
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m. to share your writing and discuss new ideas!
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 3
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome.